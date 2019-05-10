Congratulations are in order yet again for Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma, who recently announced that they're engaged to be wed. In light of this major moment for the couple, taking a look back at Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's relationship timeline can show just how far these two have come.

While not an official "relationship moment," Duff and Koma were linked together as far back as 2015. According to Us Weekly, they collaborated on the Younger star's 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out. (Koma produced the album's titular track). “They had great chemistry in the studio," a source who was supposedly close to Duff told Us Weekly in January 2017, "Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”

The former Disney star mentioned her now-fiancé during an interview with Entertainment Weekly in May 2015, in which she detailed just how special the track that they made together was. She said:

"It's the title of a track on the album that I did with Matthew Koma, and it stuck with me. Over the past few years of my life it's just been something that really helped me — just taking a deep breath in and letting a deep breath out. It can be a good thing, it can be a struggle, it can be a power thing — it's just a good reminder for everyone to do that. It's a relief."

Four years after that interview, Duff and Koma are engaged and enjoying being parents to their baby Banks and Duff's son Luca (whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie). But, where did the pair's love story start exactly?

January 2017: First Public Appearance Together

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Duff and Koma's first public red carpet appearance together came in January 2017 when they attended Entertainment Weekly's pre-SAG Awards party at the Chateau Marmont, per E! News. While they didn't outright confirm that they were an item, it was a major moment for the twosome.

February 2017: Becoming Instagram Official

One month after their red carpet appearance, Duff and Koma became Instagram official by posting a romantic photo of themselves during a tropical vacay. Later in February, the Younger actor would post another Instagram photo from their vacation, writing, "Take me back to Costa with him."

March 2017: A Brief Split

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to E! News, the couple would have a brief blip in their relationship timeline, as they reportedly split in early March 2017. The publication reported that their breakup was due to the pair's "busy schedules."

October 2017: Getting Back Together

Alas, Duff and Koma weren't meant to be apart. In October 2017, Us Weekly reported that the pair was spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles amidst speculation they were an item once again. Duff went on to confirm that they were back together during an appearance on The Talk in December 2017. She revealed that they had been off-again, on-again, and were once again giving their relationship another go.

During a discussion about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's reunion (which, ultimately, did not work out), Duff revealed, "It’s going so great." Speaking of her her own rekindled relationship with Koma, she continued, “I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated and I think that what [Gomez] says has so much merit to it.”

June 2018: Baby Announcement

The couple's next relationship milestone would be their biggest to date. In June 2018, Duff revealed via Instagram that they were set to welcome their first child together. She wrote, alongside a photo with her baby bump on full display, "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!"

October 2018: Welcoming Baby Banks

In late October 2018, Duff and Koma announced the birth of their baby, Banks. Alongside a lovely photo, the actor wrote, “Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."

May 2019: Engagement News

Months after welcoming baby Banks, Duff and Koma experienced yet another major relationship moment in May 2019 by announcing that they were engaged. With her sparkler taking center stage, the "So Yesterday" singer wrote on Instagram, "He asked me to be his wife♥️."

Duff and Koma have already experienced so many special moments throughout their relationship. And based on how positive their journey has been so far, one can only assume that there are many more special moments to come for the adorable couple.