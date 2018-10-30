For anyone who grew up obsessively watching Lizzie McGuire, this Instagram post might be a lot to handle right now. On Monday evening, Hilary Duff's baby girl's name was revealed the world, as well as a photo of the little bundle of joy. Duff, who previously promised her daughter's name would be very unique, did not disappoint with the naming of her second child. "Banks Violet Bair❤️," Duff announced on Instagram, adding that Banks was born last Thursday in a home birth.

"This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic ✨," Duff wrote.

As a legendary child Disney star, Duff has been the Millennial woman's best friend for decades now, through her marriage and subsequent divorce to NHL player Mike Comrie, her single parenting process with her son, Luca, and her return to television in the hit television show Younger.

Now, Duff has added to her adorable family with little Banks, with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, by her side. Though there's been confusion in the past about their status, Duff and Koma are not currently engaged. They're simply beaming parents welcoming a very, very cute little baby.

As unique as baby Banks' name is, it likely isn't a surprise to those closest to the Duff-Koma clan: the name of their child was the first thing they decided upon when they found out Duff was pregnant, according to an exclusive interview Duff gave with People.

Duff said, "We’ve known her name for a really long time. Her name starts with a B, and I keep calling her baby B, which is awesome because people are like, ‘Oh, no, it’s just because of his last name.'" Koma's birth name is Matthew Bair.

She continued,

We actually agreed. We had one name picked out and then we swapped a week later and we haven’t discussed it since. It’s unique but it’s not too weird. The name that we first thought we were gonna use is going to be her middle name, so we’re like, ‘Let’s not stress over this anymore.’

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Of having her second child, Duff said to People, “I am not on Google right away like I was the first time around. I know what is going on.”

Duff's boyfriend, Koma, shared his own loving social media post, writing to Instagram, "We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten."

Though baby Banks' name might be unique, it's a far cry from the level of unique that Duff's son, Luca, was hoping for. On The Late Late Show With James Cordon in June, Duff said, "We're up for any kind of suggestions, but Luca thinks Cofant Croissant is, like, the coolest name." Duff added that Luca was insistent that the two names not be separated.

Duff said, "He told his friend at school the other day that he's having a sister that's part red-butt monkey. So, we'll see. We never know."