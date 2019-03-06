After Hillary Clinton clarified on Tuesday that she won't be running in 2020, President Trump expressed remorse that he won't get to run against her again, writing on Twitter that she'll be "sorely missed." Shortly thereafter, Clinton tweeted a Mean Girls GIF that many people though was clearly intended for the president.

"'(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House,'" Trump wrote. "Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!"

Less than an hour later, Clinton tweeted out a GIF of the scene in Mean Girls where Regina George (played by the actress Rachel McAdams) asks Lindsay Lohan's character Cady Herron, "Why are you so obsessed with me?"

To be clear, Clinton didn't tag Trump in the tweet or otherwise reference him by name. She didn't even write anything in the tweet, so it's entirely possible that she wasn't referring to him. But Trump's public fixation on Clinton, and the fact that he still regularly brings her up despite having defeated her over two years ago, suggests that she probably was referring to him — and that's exactly what many Twitter users assumed.

For instance, a quick search shows that Trump referred to Clinton dozens of times on Twitter in 2018 alone, for an average of once every four and a half days.

He hasn't let up since then; in fact, he's picked up the pace: Trump tweeted about Clinton no fewer than 13 times in January 2019. Notably, these tallies don't include the many times Trump has referenced Clinton in speeches or other public comments.

For a brief period after the 2020 Democratic primary kicked off, there were whispers that Clinton, who received almost 3 million more votes than Trump in the 2016 election, might be considering a third run for president.

One of her former aides questioned why her name "isn't in the mix" as a possible 2020 candidate, while another one of her former aides affirmatively claimed that she would be indeed be throwing her hat into the ring. Many right-wing news outlets also speculated feverishly about the prospect of Clinton running for president again as well, and even Trump said openly that he hoped Clinton ran again.

All of this was despite the fact that Clinton already stated very clearly that she wouldn't be mounting another presidential campaign.

"No, I'm not going to run again," Clinton told the BBC in October 2017.

Nevertheless, the speculation continued, and so Clinton once again ruled out another presidential run on Tuesday.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep working on and speaking and standing up for what I believe," Clinton told News 12. "I'm not going anywhere. What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now, are deeply troubling to me. And I'm also thinking hard about, how do we start talking and listening to each other again? We've just gotten so polarized. We've gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I've ever seen in my adult life."