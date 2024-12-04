Nearly a decade after Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, fans still have questions about the cut-to-black finale reveal — that Rory is pregnant, the unspoken (but kind of obvious?) implication that she’s expecting a little Yalie with Logan.

While there’s still no new intel on that front, several viewers think they found a hint about Rory’s baby (or, by this point, actual child) in a new Gilmore Girls-themed Walmart commercial.

Look Closely...

In case you haven’t seen the ad, it features a snowy slice of life in Stars Hollow. Kirk delivers a Walmart package to Luke’s Diner (yet another side hustle for the man of many jobs), which Luke then presents to Lorelai. It’s a Keurig coffee machine, of course! As Luke tells Lorelai, “I had to. You’re drinking me out of business.”

Because this is the first glimpse of Gilmore Girls in quite a while, viewers were sure to savor every moment, and they noticed some very interesting details in the background of Luke’s Diner, including an adorable paper-plate reindeer and festive wreath.

“Is that Rory’s kid’s art in the background?!” one fan wondered on Reddit. Another agreed and said it was now their “headcanon.”

“The only way Luke would decorate the diner is if his grandkid did the art,” they wrote. “He would absolutely dote on that child.”

“Love the kid’s artwork. Totally by Rory’s kid,” noted a viewer on a separate thread.

“Of course he would put that up,” one fan replied, adding that he’d be “super proud,” just like when he put Rory’s New Yorker article on the back of his diner menus in A Year in the Life.

So, you can be sure Luke would show off his grandkid’s creations with just as much pride! And to see if this theory was really airtight — or if maybe Luke has always decorated the diner with random Stars Hollow kids’ crafts — I revisited past Christmas episodes of Gilmore Girls, like Season 1’s “Forgiveness and Stuff.” No masterpieces to be seen!

Warner Bros.

What Do The Stars Say?

Lauren Graham hinted at Luke and Lorelai’s current life in an E! interview with Scott Patterson. “They're definitely still together,” she said. “I don’t know what sort of grandchildren situation there might be, but I think we’re living happily in town.”

She added the beloved characters’ fate is “not up to us,” pointing to series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino as the woman with the say-so. But if you’re one for fan theories, the blink-and-you-miss-it commercial clue might be all the evidence you need.