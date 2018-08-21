The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate will be stepping back into the political spotlight in the coming months. Hillary Clinton will headline DNC fundraisers in three big cities ahead of the midterm elections in November. As CNN reported, Clinton's forthcoming fundraisers constitute her most public post-election political endeavors since her 2017 book tour for What Happened. That's not to say, however, that she hasn't gotten involved in other ways over the past several months.

As NBC reported, Clinton's upcoming events for the Democratic National Committee are being characterized as “intimate dinners with discussion" and will be held in three different cities: San Francisco, Chicago and New York. As CNN noted, Clinton's events are expected to give a boost to the DNC's fundraising ahead of midterms. So far, the DNC has raised far less than its Republican counterpart, the Republican National Committee (RNC), bringing in $117 million compared to the RNC's $227 million.

Clinton's foray into intensive Democratic fundraising is likely fueled in part by her recognition that, in order for Democrats to secure victory in the 2018 midterms, they have to put forward a very intentional electoral strategy that counters that of Republicans. Indeed, Clinton shared some of these sentiments during an interview with Bustle in May 2018. As the former presidential candidate asserted,

I don’t want to see us go backwards ... But organized interests fueled by ideology and huge amounts of money are trying to take us backwards. So I feel as strongly ... that we all have to stand up and defend our country, and most importantly, our democracy. Just as I’m working ... to try to make sure we’re prepared to do everything we can in November, there are thousands of people on the other [Republican] side who are doing the same ... Even though I think the energy is on our side, we have to translate that into a very strong electoral strategy.

