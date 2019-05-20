On Tuesday, people across the country will stand together in support of abortion rights. Along with over 50 organizations, people like Hillary Clinton are supporting the "Stop The Bans" movement, and are encouraging as many people as possible to show up and speak out. As Clinton noted in her tweet about the event, it's an incredibly important time to to stand up and support women's rights, given the growing trend of anti-abortion laws being passed in states across the nation.

Clinton tweeted on Monday,

According to its official site, the #StopTheBans protests will take place on Tuesday, May 21, at noon local time at a number of statehouses, courthouses, and town squares across the country. The mission statement for the organized protest reads,

Across the country, we are seeing a new wave of extreme bans on abortion, stripping away reproductive freedom and representing an all-out assault on abortion access. This is Trump’s anti-choice movement… and it’s terrifying, particularly for women of color and low-income women who are most affected by these bans. We will show up to speak out and fight back against this unconstitutional attempt to gut Roe and punish women. Politicians shouldn't be making decisions best left to women, their families, and their doctors. Together we say: Stop the bans.

The organizations involved in the movement include Planned Parenthood, NARAL, SisterSong, the Women's March, and more. According to The Cut, over 350 demonstrations are planned for Tuesday, as a part of the National Day of Action to Stop the Bans. The publication reports that the main protest will take place in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. at noon. Of course, you don't have to be near D.C. to participate. You can use the #StopAbortionBans website to locate the event closest to you.

A number of those organizations have taken to social media in the days leading up to the protest. NARAL tweeted of the event, "They're coming for women. They're coming for doctors. They're coming for Roe. But we're the majority—and we're NOT going back. Join us, @ MoveOn, @ IndivisibleTeam, @ PPact @ ACLU, and more in the streets on 5/21."

Similarly, the ACLU tweeted, "Politicians, take notice: If you try to ban abortion, you will hear from ALL OF US."

It's not clear whether Clinton will actually be attending one of the rallies, or whether she's simply tweeting her support of the movement. Clinton has long been a supporter of abortion and reproductive rights in the United States and in the world; recently, in January, Clinton appeared at a rally at Barnard College in New York to call for the codification of abortion rights into law.

Per The Columbia Spectator, Clinton said at the rally,

The struggle for women’s equality is not simply something to be read about in the pages of your history books. It continues to be the fight of our lifetime. Women’s ability to get basic health care, or right to make the most deeply personal decisions, is facing the most significant threats in recent memory.

If you want to support the movement in other ways than showing up at a rally, you can always consider donating to any of the organizations involved in the movement. You can also call your representatives in Congress and let them know how important it is to keep abortion legal in America, if you believe that to be true.