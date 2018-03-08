No matter how much of a "goodie goodie" you would have considered your teenage self, chances are pretty high you still got detention at least once. It's like you haven't fully lived the teen experience if you haven't been busted for something at some point during your four year stint. For me, my very first detention came after I accidentally brought the wrong notebook to my Latin class...and no, I'm not kidding. But if you're a student at Hogwarts, it might be something a little more zany that lands you in Mr. Filch's clutches come the end of the school day. And Twitter has come out in full force today with the hashtag #HogwartsDetentionSlips to share some of their naughtiest, weirdest, pun-iest punishable magical infractions.

Keep reading below for some favorites from the Harry Potter inspired hashtag, which include petty infractions like spiking the drinks at a dance and the wizarding version of running in the hallways: flying in the corridors. Not only will they make you laugh, you definitely won't be able to resist taking a nostalgic walk down your own detention memory lane. If you were looking for a nostalgic laugh today, look no further.