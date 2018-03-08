#HogwartsDetentionSlips Imagines What Detention At The Wizarding School Would Really Be Like

No matter how much of a "goodie goodie" you would have considered your teenage self, chances are pretty high you still got detention at least once. It's like you haven't fully lived the teen experience if you haven't been busted for something at some point during your four year stint. For me, my very first detention came after I accidentally brought the wrong notebook to my Latin class...and no, I'm not kidding. But if you're a student at Hogwarts, it might be something a little more zany that lands you in Mr. Filch's clutches come the end of the school day. And Twitter has come out in full force today with the hashtag #HogwartsDetentionSlips to share some of their naughtiest, weirdest, pun-iest punishable magical infractions.

Keep reading below for some favorites from the Harry Potter inspired hashtag, which include petty infractions like spiking the drinks at a dance and the wizarding version of running in the hallways: flying in the corridors. Not only will they make you laugh, you definitely won't be able to resist taking a nostalgic walk down your own detention memory lane. If you were looking for a nostalgic laugh today, look no further.

That's One Way To Get Out Of A 10-Scroll History Of Magic Paper...

Secret Keepers Who Break Their Fidelis Charm Get Stitches

"JUST BECAUSE YOU’RE ALLOWED TO USE MAGIC NOW, YOU DON’T HAVE TO WHIP YOUR WANDS OUT FOR EVERY TINY LITTLE THING!’’

Probably Should Have Brought That Hip Flask...

Now We Know Why Hagrid's Always In Knockturn Alley

There's No Hiding The Detention Slip You'll Get From This

The Real Reason Why Snape Doesn't Want Students In His Stockroom

If Being Right Means Detention, I Still Want To Be Right

Viktor Krum Would Definitely Not Approve

This Is Going To Make Calculating House Points Really Difficult...