If there's one thing that makes my day, it's watching This Morning. Mainly because the presenters are ultimate friendship goals. So news that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's Coronation Street cameo is just around the corner is enough to put a smile on my face.

If you have no idea what I'm talking about, rewind to earlier this month when Corrie producer Kate Oates revealed that the TV duo would be making a special guest appearance during an interview with Radio Times. She teased that viewers can expect "great comedy," adding: "Phillip and Holly are coming in for a bit of fun as part of Helen Flanagan's exit story. It will be great comedy and they're such good sports."

Willoughby and Schofield won't have to swot up on their acting skills, however, as the pair will simply be playing themselves. Can you imagine the number of takes if they weren't?

The episode, which airs on June 8, will see Rosie Webster (played by Flanagan) visit the This Morning studios. It's unclear why she is invited onto the famous sofa but if recent spoilers are anything to go by, the storyline could have something to do with a "sensational career opportunity."

Flanagan's character is preparing to leave the cobbles as the actress is soon due to birth to her second child with partner Scott Sinclair. She originally left the soap in 2011, returning to the character of Rosie Webster at the beginning of 2017.

The 27-year-old actress told Loose Women recently that she has already filmed her final scenes, saying: "I'm going out in kind of very much a Rosie style. The storyline is hilarious. It is really really funny." If laughter has anything to do with it, it makes sense why the soap's bosses asked Schofield and Willoughby to be involved. But if you're a fan of Rosie, don't despair quite yet for Flanagan has said that she hopes to be back at some point.

In honour of the This Morning pair's first soap cameo, here are a few of their most memorable presenting moments:

Struggling to cope the morning after

The one that started everything. No one will ever be able to forget the shambolic (read: brilliant) show that occurred after the 2016 National Television Awards. Giddy from winning, Willoughby and Schofield spent all night partying at Ant McPartlin's house and didn't even bother to get changed before turning up to ITV's studios to present.

Yet another fit of the giggles

After speaking to a couple who claimed they could orgasm just from hugging, the This Morning duo started laughing and just couldn't stop. I mean, who can really blame them with this one. (Note: Willoughby's face throughout is priceless.)

The horse incident

You know the drill. Invite a bunch of guide ponies on, ask if they're house trained, and watch as one proves that no, they are not. Yes, a horse relieved himself right on the This Morning rug. And Willoughby couldn't keep a straight face for even a second.

When Holly tried not to wet herself

The pair were asked to try the world's strongest coffee. It all started off and then descended into chaos when Holly had to read a line stating: "We'll be tasting Fearne Cotton's cupcakes." After laughing, she fell to the floor with Schofield later admitting that it was so she didn't wet herself on live television.

One of the many innuendos

Both Willoughby and Schofield can't help but make an innuendo every now and then. The problem is that once they've said it, they just can't stop laughing. Combine the two with the words of Italian chef Gino D'Acampo and you're in for a real treat.

Remind me how this show gets made again?