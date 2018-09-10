Certain stars have a wardrobe that makes people cry with envy. Holly Willoughby is one of them. Luckily, most of her stuff is from the high street, meaning everyone can afford a slice of the Willoughby pie. And now, she has just announced a collaboration with one of the UK's most loved brands. So when can you buy Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer collection?

The TV presenter has announced that she is to become the latest brand ambassador for the mega high street brand. Along with becoming the face of M&S, the 37-year-old has selected her favourite pieces from the upcoming autumn collections.

Her first Holly's Must-Haves edit will launch on September 27 and will feature 20 garments handpicked by Willoughby herself. Ranging from a gorgeous tailored pink coat to a tartan skirt, the 20-piece collection (which will be sold in all sizes from a UK 6 to UK 24) is sure to sell out quicker than you can click "buy now."

Marks & Spencer haven't yet revealed the entire range but have said that it's all about "celebrating [the] stylish essentials every woman needs in her autumn wardrobe." The brand added that it specifically chose Willoughby for her style influencer status; something which has only grown since becoming the co-host of This Morning in 2009.

Marks & Spencer

"I have grown up with and have always loved M&S," the star said in a statement. "So when they asked me to be a brand ambassador, of course I said yes! For me, confidence and great fit are key when it comes to style; I really hope I can inspire people to be brave and have a little bit more fun with their wardrobe."

The above photo sees Willoughby wearing a few items from her chosen edit. Along with the £69 coat, you can buy a matching pink skirt for £29.50, a white T-shirt for £19.50, a cross body bag for £35, and heeled ankle boots for £79.

Fans of both Willoughby and Marks & Spencer cannot wait for the collection to drop. "Great choice of ambassador for M&S," one person tweeted. "@hollywills always looks stylish, classy, and modern."

The presenter regularly wears pieces from Marks & Spencer for her TV duties, making her a rather realistic ambassador. This year, she's been spotted in several skirts by the brand including a denim mini skirt, a stripy asymmetric number, and an Aztec-style design.

Willoughby is renowned for making certain items sell out. In the past few months alone, she has reportedly been responsible for causing a spotted Topshop shirt dress, a bubblegum pink Hunza G Swimsuit, and a denim Reformation dress to go out of stock. Some think it's purely because of her 3.9 million Instagram followers but I'm putting it down to her accessible and fun sense of style.

Along with the first September edit, Willoughby will be responsible for curating a few more collections for M&S. The second range will drop in October with more arriving in stores and online in 2019.

Seeing as this isn't her first partnership with a major brand (she is also an ambassador for Garnier and Diet Coke), Willoughby is definitely climbing that influencer ladder. I may be wrong but I'm calling this the beginning of the Holly era.