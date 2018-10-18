If you’re looking to redecorate or at just pin a few dream decor items on your Pinterest board, look no further than Jonathan Adler’s new collection on Amazon. The collection dubbed “Now House” features a range of items, from rugs to end tables to accessories, in a variety of styles, from mid-century modern to “ultra-modern.” Basically, it’s going to make you want to redo every room in your house ASAP.

You likely know Jonathan Adler as a celebrity interior designer. He’s also a potter, an author, and runs an eponymously named design business, which you can peruse at JonathanAdler.com. Even if you don’t recognize his name, you certainly have seen his work. Adler is responsible for the iconic lip-shaped throw pillows Kylie Jenner featured on her Snapchat. After the needlepoint pillow, featuring a mod-style pill in an open mouth, were seen on Jenner’s Snapchat the pillows quickly sold out online. However, Adler’s designs speak for themselves and this new Amazon collection will likely sell quickly.

While Jonathan Adler is known for more typical luxury items (like the aforementioned $165 throw pillow), the new Now House collection for Amazon features a slightly more affordable range of products. The throw pillows, for example are more in the $30 to $50 range, so you could get three for the price of one Kylie Jenner lip pillow.

When I say the range is “slightly more affordable” the emphasis here is definitely on “slightly.” Jonathan Adler’s collection for Amazon is certainly more expensive than what you might find at IKEA or Target. So, unless you’re also a 21-year-old billionaire like Kylie Jenner, you’re likely going to settle on one very cute and unique statement piece rather than redoing your entire life with Jonathan Adler-designed items.

That isn’t to say you won’t find something you love. The collection is, to put it mathematically, pretty huge. There’s bedding and rugs, both which some in multiple dimensions. If you’re looking for furniture, the Now Home collection ranges from accent pieces (like chairs and end tables) to bigger items (like sofas, dressers, and cabinets). Before you even ask, yes, the entire collection is Prime eligible.

Even the sofas are Prime eligible. You could buy a couch and have it delivered to your doorstep for free in two days. This is perhaps dangerous information for anyone with a habit of tipsy-browsing Amazon Prime and adding too many things to their shopping cart. Drink and Prime responsibly, friends.

If you’re overwhelmed by the number of items in the collection, you could browse by room or even by style. Say you’re still not over the millennial pink phase (no judgment, neither am I). You could check out the items “Wink of Pink” for an idea of which pieces from the collection you could pair together. If you’re looking specifically for new neutrals to add to your home, you can also browse the Now Home collection by their neutrally colored items.

My personal favorite part of the collection are the products under the simply labeled “Objects” tab. What qualifies as an “object” if not literally everything? Based on the products listed, they’re mostly artistic accent pieces. Have you always wanted four-inch terrazzo dice? Congratulations! You can buy them in this collection for $40. How about an eight-inch brass eye? They’ve got one of those as well, perfect for hanging jewelry, keys, or just...uh, being a big ol’ brass eye.

If you’re a “sort price low to high” kind of person, you’ll probably want to check out the boxes and trinket trays under decor. That range of items features the same variety of design, from terrazzo to minimalistic to more modern, but at a more approachable starting price point. There are a couple decorative trays starting at $16 if you just want to dip your toe into redecorating. Or if you don’t want to break your bank entirely.