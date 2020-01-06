Bustle

Home Workout Equipment To Help You Stick To Your January 2020 Fitness Goals

By Lauren Sharkey
One of the most common New Year's resolutions involves fitness. Whether it's finally signing up to a gym or vowing to go for a run every morning before work, a large chunk of the population goes exercise mad when January hits. More often than not, the phase doesn't last long. But if you want a quick and easy way to exercise that doesn't involve stepping outside in the cold, home fitness equipment is your best bet.

I know what you're thinking. One: I can't possibly fit a gym inside my flat or house. And two: I can't afford it. Thanks to innovative technology, you no longer have to buy a full-sized treadmill, bike, and cross trainer to truly get fit indoors. For there are now foldable options and plenty of miniature designs that promise to give just as good of a workout.

Weight training is now compact, thanks to boxes containing all manner of dumbbells and resistance equipment. Cycling can be done on a bike that neatly folds away. And all muscle groups can be strengthened and toned using vibrating plates and super small systems.

With the following affordable products, you'll never find yourself thinking up a fitness excuse. No membership fees, no dodgy contract clauses. What are you waiting for?

W8 Gym Dynamic Green
£149
£129
|
W8 Gym
If you've been longing for a portable gym, I can personally recommend this. This compact box contains various dumbbells and resistance bands, allowing you to use it as a step or kettlebell, or for the likes of cardio and weight training. And it comes with a bunch of workout plans to follow.
Domyos Elastic Band Toning Tube
£6.99
|
Decathlon
Easily tone muscles with this super simple (and affordable) piece of resistance equipment. This particular product offers a medium 5kg level of resistance, but a high 7.5kg level is also available.
Opti Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike
£79.99
|
Argos
If you have a little more room to spare but don't want your entire space to be taken up with gym equipment, opt for a foldable bike. With eight resistance levels and a time, distance, and calorie tracker, this one's a bargain.
Body Sculpture Lateral Stepper
£59.99
£45
|
Superdrug
Use the stepper alone or in conjunction with the resistance cords for a full body, muscle-toning workout. Both compact and lightweight, it guarantees to not take up too much room.
Bluefin Fitness Ultra Slim Vibration Plate
£139.99
|
Amazon
Boost your exercise regime with this vibrating plate. Complete with 180 levels, workout guides, and even bluetooth speakers, it's designed to burn fat, improve strength, and increase tone.
TRX Sweat Suspension System Trainer
£127.45
|
John Lewis
Whether you're looking to increase your strength or just starting out in the fitness world, TRK's Sweat system includes a whole bunch of equipment you can use. You also get a year's free access to the TRX app which offers personalised workouts and advice.
New Image Core Max 8 in 1 Total Body Training System
£54.99
|
Argos
Want to focus on your mid-section but haven't quite mastered the push up? This power-assisted gear will help tone and tighten each and every muscle in your abdominal area. Bonus: you can use it for your legs too.