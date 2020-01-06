One of the most common New Year's resolutions involves fitness. Whether it's finally signing up to a gym or vowing to go for a run every morning before work, a large chunk of the population goes exercise mad when January hits. More often than not, the phase doesn't last long. But if you want a quick and easy way to exercise that doesn't involve stepping outside in the cold, home fitness equipment is your best bet.

I know what you're thinking. One: I can't possibly fit a gym inside my flat or house. And two: I can't afford it. Thanks to innovative technology, you no longer have to buy a full-sized treadmill, bike, and cross trainer to truly get fit indoors. For there are now foldable options and plenty of miniature designs that promise to give just as good of a workout.

Weight training is now compact, thanks to boxes containing all manner of dumbbells and resistance equipment. Cycling can be done on a bike that neatly folds away. And all muscle groups can be strengthened and toned using vibrating plates and super small systems.

With the following affordable products, you'll never find yourself thinking up a fitness excuse. No membership fees, no dodgy contract clauses. What are you waiting for?