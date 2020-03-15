Bustle

Homeware Buys To Help Make Working From Home Stylish & Comfortable

By Rebecca Fearn
With the increasing threat of COVID-19 resulting in many of us being asked to work from home for a while, we're more and more likely to be staying inside and hunkering down with our laptops, rather than going into an office. There are definite pros and cons to working from home, and as someone who's been freelance and thus worked in my own space for nearly two years now, I can attest that homeware buys to make working from home better are definitely a good investment.

Working from home can get lonely, and there are definitely things that you'll miss through not going into an office or shared space. The biggest drawback, therefore, is the lack of social interaction. However, as this is something we should possibly be avoiding more and more as coronavirus spreads, we may all need to get used to it.

On the flip side, staying at home to work can be great, too. You can manage your own time better, don't have to get all dressed up, and can work in a space that's preferable to you. If you don't feel you already have that space, there are certain bits and pieces you can easily pick up to make the experience just that little bit more pleasant. From plants to pen pots, here are some of my top picks...

Leather, violet leaves & labdanum candle
£13.55
|
Beauty Pie
Your first port of call is a luxurious candle, which will fill the air with a yummy scent. This one by Beauty Pie is super rich and smells way more expensive than it is.
Paperways Tonal Palette Monthly Planner Desk Pad
£8.50
|
Trouva
Getting yourself organised when working from home is key. It's very easy to let things get on top of you when you're not in an office setting, so pick up one of these planner pads to ensure you get everything done in a timely fashion!
KAIHONG Faux Fur Rug
£38.69
|
Amazon
It may not sound like an obvious choice, but buying a super fluffy rug makes things so much nicer and cosier when you are working from home. This one comes in a number of different shades.
Rapunzel Devil's Ivy Plant
£15
|
Patch
Having a few plants around can really change a space, particularly one you work in. I have one of these guys and they are honestly so easy to keep alive, and they continue to grow to become great trailing plants.
Black armrest tray
£12
|
IKEA
Yes, working at a desk is ideal, but if you don't usually WFH, you may not have access to one and end up on the sofa. I've had my eye on one of these arm rest trays for a while now, which will make endless cups of tea while typing much easier.
Cosy throw blanket
£35
|
Urban Outfitters
You don't want to get toooo cosy (sleepiness can ensue), but working from home with a blanket makes things so much warmer and nicer, particularly if you don't want your heating bills to hike up substantially.
Margot Office Chair, Pine Green Velvet and Copper
£199
|
MADE
If you do have a desk or other table you can set up at, a nice desk chair can make all the difference. This comfy, cool, and stylish design is at the top of my list, despite being a little on the pricey side! It's an investment, right...?
Lavinia Pencil Cup
£19
|
Anthropologie
Everyone needs a cute pen pot to jazz up their working desk, and this one speaks for itself!
Stoneware cup
£6.99
|
H&M Home
Trust me: working from home means endless cups of tea and coffee. You'll need a chic new mug to drink all these from, such as this affordable H&M Home one.