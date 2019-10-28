How Are AirPods Pro Different From AirPods? Here Are The Key Differences

If you're already making mental notes of your holiday wish list, Apple just announced on Oct. 28 that it's coming out with a new version of AirPods soon. In addition to being noise-canceling, the AirPods Pro are different from traditional AirPods in a few other key ways. And if you're thinking of buying a new pair, you'll definitely want to understand all the new features.

The AirPods Pro are set to release on Oct. 30 for $249 per pair, according to Apple. “The new in-ear AirPods Pro sound amazing with Adaptive EQ, fit comfortably with flexible ear tips and have innovative Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode," Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller said in an Oct. 28 company press release. "We think customers are going to love this new addition to the AirPods family.” And on the Apple site, the company writes, "You'll feel your music, not your headphones."

Aside from its noise cancellation capabilities, the AirPods Pro will also now have a silicone tip for your ear that comes in three sizes: small, medium, and large. And to add to the comfort, the new headphones also have vents built in that alleviate and equalize pressure so that it doesn't always feel like you're wearing headphones.

In addition, unlike the first-generation of AirPods, the AirPods Pro don't require you to pause your music or take your headphone out in order to hear what's going on around you. Instead, the AirPods Pro let you tune back into reality just by pressing your fingers to the stem of the headphone. And when you release, the sounds comes back, switching out of this "Transparency Mode" as the company coins it.

And if you're someone who mainly uses your headphones at the gym, you'll be happy about another new AirPods Pro feature. Apple has designed the headphones to be water and sweat resistant, meaning you can run in the rain and get sweat on them. However, Apple warns on its site that water resistance could deteriorate overtime and doesn't guarantee protection if you're participating in full-on water sports. In other words, try not to drench them. You also shouldn't try charging them when they're wet for safety reasons and because the charging case isn't water resistant.

On top of being able to listen to your AirPods while it's drizzling out, talking through them in windy or loud conditions outdoors could become easier too. A new mesh microphone port on the AirPods Pro lets you make calls and talk to Siri more clearly, despite any background wind or noise.

Whether you're planning to buy the new AirPods Pro or are still making the most out of the older version or a completely different pair of headphones, you'll probably hear people talking about how they all compare to each other. When it comes down to it, it's all a matter of personal preference, and if you want to read more about the technical specs, check out Apple's Airpods Pro rundown.