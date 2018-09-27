It's been weeks since The Bachelorette ended, but if you're wondering for an update on how Becca Kufrin's runner-up, Blake Horstmann, is doing after she cut him loose in favor of her engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen, there's good news. It sounds like Blake's moving on in a healthy way, although what finally made that happen is pretty surprising. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blake said watching After The Final Rose helped him get over Becca, but it's not just because he had the chance to get closure.

Every season, the contestants from the Bachelorette's season get to face her for the first time since filming, and for Becca, it was no different. On After The Final Rose, she and Blake came face to face, and from the way they left things after their conversation, it seemed like there were no hard feelings between them. But part of what contributed to that, according to what Blake told ET, is the fact that Becca was so happy with Garrett.

Although Blake admitted that ATFR is the last and only time he's spoken with Becca since The Bachelorette, apparently, all it took for him to move on was seeing her interact with Garrett on the show.

"[I'm] definitely over it, already moved on, closed that door," Blake said. "It was funny, After the Final Rose, it wasn’t really seeing her that helped me, but actually seeing them together.”

It makes sense. It did seem like Blake only wanted the best for Becca through the whole process, so he's happy that she's happy, even if it wasn't involving him. It has to be pretty heartbreaking to be in the situation that Blake was in during the finale, but that just makes it even better that he was willing to look past his own disappointment so that Becca could be with the man she decided to spend the rest of her life with.

And for the record, Blake doesn't seem to be bluffing about being over it. According to his recent Instagram posts, he's been keeping busy since the finale (and since he wasn't named the next Bachelor, much to many fans' dismay). He seems to be doing a lot of traveling and hanging out with other members of Bachelor Nation, like he was in this photo with Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, and Jason Tartick:

And where Becca's been concerned? Blake's been open about the process of moving on there, too, making an emotional post about his journey on The Bachelorette when the season finale aired.

"I want to thank you for showing me the kind of relationship I want in my life and just how much love I am capable of," he wrote at the time. "You are a special woman and I wish you all the happiness in the world!"

Hopefully, there are nothing but good things coming Blake's way now that he's starting this new chapter of his life. Maybe Bachelor in Paradise next summer? Fans can only hope.