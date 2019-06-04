Tinder is one of the most famous and popular dating apps for meeting new people. While you can specify your gender preference on Tinder, in the past, you haven've been able to express how you identify sexually. So if you're wondering how to add your sexual orientation to your tinder profile, you'll be very happy with the latest update to the app. With Tinder's new Orientation feature, you can now specify your sexual orientation, which will have an impact on how potential matches and dates surface on the app. Users will be able to express how they label themselves, if at all, which will change the way they can connect with other singles out there.

In a statement sent to Bustle, Tinder revealed that they developed the idea to specify sexual orientation on dating profiles after user feedback highlighted that people found an increased normalisation of different sexual orientations made it easier for members of the LGBTQ+ community to be open, honest, and proud of their dating lives. 82 percent of respondents said they think there is less stigma towards LGBTQ+ people today than there was five years ago and 40 percent said they never felt like they needed to formally come out due to normalization around different sexual orientations.

A massive 80 percent of respondents said they believed online dating and dating apps had positively affected the LGBTQ+ community with 45 percent stating that it provided more diversity in people to date. Speaking about the development in a statement CEO of Tinder Elie Seidman said, “we want all of our users to feel empowered expressing who they are while connecting with new people and we’re always working to make that easier for our users on Tinder,” she continued:

“Dating apps are invaluable platforms for connecting the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re beyond proud to continue our efforts, in partnership with GLAAD, to improve the community’s experience on Tinder.”

Tinder teamed up with the non-governmental media monitoring organisation Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) to develop the changes on the app. GLAAD has worked tirelessly to change the narrative that is presented of the LGBTQ+ community in wider society and culture. This is not the first time they have worked together as they worked on an update to include more genders within the app in 2018.

In a statement Rich Ferraro, Chief Communications Officer at GLAAD revealed that the collaboration with Tinder felt like a natural fit, “tinder continues to show a dedication to inclusivity with updates that reach millions of people and create safer spaces for LGBTQ users.” He continued:

“Their latest work to expand additional sexual orientation options is an impactful change that helps LGBTQ people authentically express their full selves and gives LGBTQ users more control over potential matches."

It couldn’t be easier to access Orientation on your Tinder account. The new sexual orientation update will be rolled out around the world on June 4. Users in the UK, U.S., India, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada will be able to access to the new feature throughout June 2019. It will be available on all iOS and Android devices. The perfect update in time for Pride Month.