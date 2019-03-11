How many books do you read on average per year?

Most of my time is devoted to reading submissions and manuscripts that I’m editing (and books that will help me edit my books better). As part of my professional life, I also read books published by my competitors to keep up with the children’s book market. I’d say I get to read 2-5 of these titles per month — a mix of picture books, prose, and graphic novels. That usually leaves me with time to read one (maybe two) books per month for pleasure and personal development. It’s not as much as I would like, but you work with the time you have!

For you, what are the usual signs that a book slump is coming?

I read for a living, so I experience book slumps often, and [they] usually coincide with busy seasons at work. It’s hard to get excited about personal reading when I’m stressed out about work reading. I also feel it come on when I’ve read too many titles in the same genre. I’m that annoying person who will fall in love with a song and play it exclusively for days (much to my roommate’s dismay). I get the same way about book genres. If I don’t make it a treat, I’ll end up in a slump.

What are your personal tips and tricks for getting yourself out of a book slump?

In all honesty, these days I’ll look at One World’s website to see what they have coming up. It's a new thing I started shortly after they launched. Their list offers such variety. Listening to authors talk about their books always gets me excited to jump back in. I’ll go to a reading or hear an interview on a podcast that will light a fire.

When I’m feeling slumpy, I’m more likely to read a collection or an anthology, which are easier to pick up and put down without feeling guilty about my commitment issues. Travel gets me out of slumps. It brings me so much joy to figure out what book(s) I’m going to take with me to a new place. And when I can’t travel, I try to create a special, relaxing reading environment at home. I’ll add a few drops of lavender oil to my diffuser, make a hot drink, grab a throw blanket, shut off my phone, and just slow down.