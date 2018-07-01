At midnight on Sunday, new tariffs on American goods shipped to Canada officially went into effect. They're a direct retaliatory action against other tariffs that President Donald Trump has chosen to implement in recent months, and they may just pack a punch. Of course, since many of the new tariffs are imposed on food goods, the immediate question for many will be how Canada's tariffs on U.S. Goods will impact grocery bills. As with many economic questions, the answer is that it's complicated.

Some of the products facing tariffs are caffeinated roasted coffee, maple syrup, pizza, strawberry jam, ketchup, tomato sauce, mayonnaise, soups, whiskies, and waters. All of the goods subject to the new tariffs will be subject to additional fees when they are imported to Canada.

Tariffs, as a refresher, discourage imports by making those imports more expensive. In theory, because the price to import the above listed goods will go up, Canadian shoppers will be less inclined to buy the American version of those products. This can harm U.S. businesses by causing them to lose business from customers or merchandisers who don't want to pay the extra fee. This is especially true if a local version of the product is readily available.

Canada's tariffs are a direct reaction to steel and aluminum tariffs which Trump opted to impose against Canada, Mexico, and the European Union. Those tariffs went into effect on June 1.

"This is $16.6 billion of retaliation," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said of Canada's decision, according to Global News. "This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era. This is a very strong response, it is a proportionate response, it is perfectly reciprocal. This is a very strong Canadian action in response to a very bad U.S. decision."

But when it comes to figuring out how, exactly, these imports could affect U.S. grocery bills, there's no sure-fire way to know. It depends on many factors, like how many Canadian shoppers were buying that U.S.-imported good in the first place. If a lot of Canadian shoppers are buying U.S. ketchup, for example, then U.S. ketchup companies could be facing significant losses. If that's the case, it's possible that those companies would raise prices in the United States in order to help make up the difference.

