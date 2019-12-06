Just as we move into the winter season, mountain-climbing Capricorn takes the astrological reigns and if you can't keep up, it's going to be a bumpy, exhausting ride. Capricorn might have a down-to-earth energy about them, but don't for a second forget that they climb mountains and make it look easy — because for them, it is easy. Caps thrive when they're being challenged, and they shine when they're struggling. You'll want to know how Capricorn season will affect you, based on your zodiac sign, because some signs are powerfully influenced to be their best and most powerful selves, while other signs are left overwhelmed by the surge of progressive energy, with no where to channel it.

If you know how to anticipate Cap season and ride its energy wave like a pro surfer, you can really turn your post-holiday slump into the most productive season of the year. And while Cap energy is definitely serious and known for its ambitious nature, it's also funny. Caps know how to find the humor in everything — especially when it's horribly inappropriate. Because Caps work hard every day, they know how to infuse humor into everything they do, which is a great quality that all signs might tap into this month. Bustle talked to astrologer Kyle Thomas about how each sign might notice that Cap energy specifically, and here you'll see how differently it presents itself with each sign.

1. Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

You've been putting in extra hours at work, you've been going above and beyond what's required of you, and it's felt like no one's noticed. But according to Thomas, they have noticed; "your career is about to erupt, prepare to see results." It's all going to pay off. Take it with humility and give yourself the pat on the back that you deserve.

2. Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20)

Taurus has been building momentum for a while now, and according to Thomas, "you're ready to erupt and fly these days. You're about to get bigger than even before," so brace yourself for a really epic month. The attention is going to be on you, and you're going to be an even better performer because of it. You thrive with Cap's familiar energy, it makes you more powerful and more efficient.

3. Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Sometimes Gemini has a hard time dealing with the complicated aspects of an intimate relationship, especially when it's imbalanced. According to Thomas, "it's time to focus on your intimate partnerships and how you give and receive," and it's particularly important to focus on this now. During Cap seasons, all signs are trying to improve themselves and are open to critique and transformational conversations. This is the time to have serious talks, be vulnerable, and actually see positive results.

4. Cancer (Jun. 21 – Jul. 22)

According to Thomas, "partnership is on your mind," but it's not necessarily romantic. You might find your best match in business or love or simply improve the relationship you're already in. If there's an imbalance in any of the relationships in your life, it will become really clear, and so will a solution. It will feel good to positively shift your relationships and the care that you put into them will make them much healthier and much more functional.

5. Leo (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22)

Leo is slaying a work right now, according to Thomas, and they should continue to put energy into the projects they're feeling inspired by, as the stars are aligned for them to do a really great job. You might not have this energy in the office for long, so make the most of it while you can. You're doing a great job and the people you work with are taking note.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sep. 22)

"It's romance season for you, so you better get ready to open your heart," Thomas tells Bustle. Virgo has a tendency to throw a wall up when things get too intense, but according to Thomas now is not the time to create unnecessary space between you and a potential partner. If you're in a place where you can see yourself getting into a relationship, lean into romantic opportunities — the stars are aligned for you to have a real connection right now.

7. Libra (Sep. 23 – Oct. 22)

You've put a lot of work into your home and your personal life and everyone is taken care of. Now, it's time to take care of yourself. According to Thomas, it's important that you take some time off this season for self-care, and not continue to exert energy into everyone else's life. Everyone's just fine, focus on yourself now.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Scorpio is feeling extra expressive during Cap season. All of a sudden they can precisely articulate exactly what they want and need and it's incredibly powerful. "Communications-related projects are on your mind, so find ways to expand your thoughts and words," Thomas suggests. This might mean taking on more responsibility at work, or within your household or friend group.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

"You're lucky to increase your income now. Don't just settle for a little. Go after the gold," Thomas says. You've been thinking a lot about your finances and the amount of work you do, and there's an imbalance which is weighing on you heavily right now. During Cap season you'll have the confidence and strength to stand up for yourself and ask for what you deserve.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Happy Birthday Cap! "You are front-and-center and the world can be yours," Thomas tells Bustle. Caps are truly in control of their destiny during their birthday month, especially. With excitement in the air, and attention on them, they're feeling their most confident and most powerful, which makes the signs that Caps interact with respect them even more. Expect to get the praise you deserve this month. The people in your life who love you and are in awe of you will make the effort to express it now.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

While other signs are out chasing their dreams, Aquarius is at home, resting and recharging. According to Thomas, now is a good time for Aquarius to think about the big picture and make long-term plans. Though this kind of thinking might not be in your nature, Capricorn energy is here to help you organize your thoughts and calendar, and having clarity about the future will give you great peace.

12. Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)

During Cap season, Pisces is in a great place to go after lofty goals. According to Thomas, everything is in reach for you, so even if it's scary, it's the right astrological environment for you to take a risk.

If we can all tap into to Cap's ambitious energy well, we can all move forward with the things that are important to us and support each other along the way. The post-holiday season slump doesn't have to be unproductive.