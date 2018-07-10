The exact relationship between President Donald Trump and Russia's leader Vladimir Putin is a long-running mystery. Years prior to his presidency, Trump bragged about his closeness with Putin in TV interviews, but after it was seen as a political liability during his campaign, Trump publicly backpedaled. For some, how close Trump is with Putin may be a point of concern ahead of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit meeting, as allies worry that Trump might take on the "role of agitator" among allies to "play into Putin’s hands," The New York Times reported.

Trump is due to arrive in Brussels on Tuesday, the day before the NATO meeting. He'll then fly to Finland, where he's expected to meet Putin one-on-one to “continue to hold Russia accountable for its malign activities,” said Jon M. Huntsman Jr., the United States envoy to Moscow, according to The New York Times.

While he's since met with Putin several times during his presidency, the prior ties are not as clear. During a 2013 interview about Trump's Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, a reporter asked Trump about his relationship with Putin. In the interview, Trump replied:

I do have a relationship and I can tell you that he’s very interested in what we’re doing here today. He’s probably very interested in what you and I are saying today, and I’m sure he’s going to be seeing it in some form.

But just a few years later during his campaign, Trump claims not to know who Putin is.

