Congratulations are in order for Christine Lampard and her husband Frank. The pair have just introduced their new baby to the world, and she has an incredibly cute name. The couple have been married since 2015, but how did Christine and Frank Lampard meet in the first place?

Well, the story sounds super cute. The couple first met in 2009 at the Pride of Britain Awards, where Frank approached Christine, according to The Mirror. "There was an awkward introduction at the party afterwards," Christine told the paper. "Frank came over and said, ‘I watch you on The One Show’.

"And I said, ‘No you don’t! Who was my guest last night?’ And he was able to tell me. I just laughed and we both giggled about it. And then that was it. He somehow got my number and I had a withheld-number call on my phone on the way home. I picked up and it was him."

The two then met a couple of weeks later. Christine continued: "By the time we met again, we’d done all the awkward chats. I knew straight away it could be serious because I knew we could be mates and he made me laugh — and we laughed a lot on the phone."

Earlier this year, Frank also opened up about how the pair had first met and that it was "love at first sight" during an interview on BBC Radio 5.

"I had been on my own for a year, single for a year, and I'd had a very hard time with my mum, and I was in a difficult place," the former footballer said, referring to the tragic death of his mother in 2008, from pneumonia. "And I don't need to go into that, but it was tough, and I was working and that was my get-out from a very hard year for myself.

"But meeting Christine was completely uplifting for me because, we say love at first sight, but we met, and very quickly we kind of moved in together and were inseparable. And I fell in love, she brought the perfect balance to my life. And the world that she's in makes it, say, easier."

No, you're crying.

So back to the present day. Christine and Frank have just welcomed their first daughter, and sweetly named her Patricia, which is likely to be in honour of Frank's beloved late mother Pat.

The pair announced their brilliant news on Twitter and Instagram, alongside the caption: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love," followed by a number of sweet emojis.

This is Christine's first child, however, Frank already has two daughters from his former partner Elen Rivas, named Luna and Isla.

Christine and Frank got married in 2015 after being together for six years. At their wedding, Christine donned a beautiful lace gown while Frank sported a black suit.

Let's hope more cute pictures of little Patricia are on their way and that mum and baby are healthy and happy.