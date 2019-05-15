Nadiya Hussain won our hearts when she prevailed as the winner of The Great British Bakeoff in 2015. Ever since, she has stayed in the public eye and thrived, writing books, and continuing to appear on TV screens. In short, she's a bit of a legend. Tonight, she is appearing in a TV documentary, named Nadiya: Anxiety and Me. So what is the documentary about? Let's check out what we can expect from the show, and get to know Nadiya and her super cute family a little more. Let's start with this: how did Nadiya Hussain meet her husband?

Well, interestingly, as Good Housekeeping reports, Nadiya met her husband Abdal Hussain through an arranged marriage. She was 19 years old at the time, and had only met Abdal once. While the pair are totally loved up now, and have three children together, Nadiya has spoken out in the past about how hard it was to marry somebody she didn't really know.

"I had an arranged marriage, and learnt you have to persevere and remember we are all human and all have faults," she told Good Housekeeping in 2017. "It’s tough," she continued. "You are pretty much marrying a complete stranger."

The baking star also revealed that she then fell in love with her husband after having children: "Love is strange... it creeps up on you and then smacks you in the face. I didn't know my husband, and then we had two children, and then I fell in love with him."

The couple, who now have two sons and a daughter, are now dedicated to each other, and clearly totally in love. In fact, at Christmas time in 2018, Nadiya and Abdal got married for the second time, this time on their own terms, as BBC reports. Posting a picture of the ceremony, cake, and her ring, Nadiya wrote on Instagram:

"Nothing fancy just love. No frills. Just us. We did it again. I do. I always will. I would do it all over again." Abdal also took to social media, writing on Twitter: "You can't run away from me now. I love you to infinity and beyond Xxx."

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nadiya will appear on tonight's BBC One documentary Nadiya: Anxiety and Me, in which she will detail her anxiety disorder and try to discover the cause, and how it can be helped. Created in order to fight the stigma against mental health conditions, Nadiya will meet others who suffer with anxiety, including school children from Brighton, and a woman who suffered so badly with her panic attacks, she had to quit her job.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the documentary, Nadiya said:"Why am I making this documentary? Because I’m selfish. Because I want to get better. And partly because I know that having anxiety is probably one of the most lonely, most isolating things to have because you are your own worst enemy."

She continued: "That feeling of worry is always there, it’s so heavy and it never goes away. I have a panic attack and it feels like I’m going to die."

Nadiya: Anxiety and Me airs 9 p.m., May 15 on BBC One.