Spoilers ahead for the Episodes 1-3 of Wynonna Earp Season 3. Redheads may do it better on Wynonna Earp, but that doesn't mean it's easy being Officer Haught. Wynonna's the heir; Doc is 167 years old; Dolls was (*sob*) a dragon/lizard; Waverly is like a walking Earp encyclopedia and, apparently, can shoot Peacemaker. Even Jeremy has a practically superhuman gift for science. Nicole Haught is just a regular woman, who's a regular cop, in a not-so-regular town... or so it seemed. In Season 3 Episode 3, "Cold Weather," Nicole reveals she does have a supernatural backstory after all. But how did Nicole survive the Bulshar attack from her childhood?

In Season 3 Episode 1, after the visiting vampires massacred all the people at Pussy Willow's, Nicole was visibly upset — like, more upset than her other friends who had also witnessed the carnage. She already knew about the Cult of Bulshar then, as well as the fact that Black Badge had been covering up similar massacres since the '20s.

Now, after Episode 3, she's finally given Waverly a little bit more insight into just what experience she has with this mysterious cult that worships Bulshar Clootie.

SYFY on YouTube

"I was just a kid," Nicole tells Waverly in Dolls' motel room. "My parents were traveling again and they told me I could go to this music festival with my aunt and uncle [in the Ghost River Triangle]... There was an attack. A man in leather. So much screaming and blood."

"The demon Dolls killed at the cliff," Waverly says. Nicole continues:

"For years, my parents just told me that everyone just died in a forest fire and I had somehow escaped, but you know, it just didn't explain the nightmares... Last spring when Widow Mercedes said his name, Bulshar, it was like this shotgun went off in my head. Dolls helped me. He got me files, he told me that Black Badge had been covering up these massacres for years."

Clearly, Nicole is somehow linked to Bulshar Clootie, the big bad of Season 3. The details of how exactly these two are connected are still a bit fuzzy, but actor Katherine Barrell already hinted that this season is going to give fans more backstory on Nicole than ever before. In an interview with TV Insider, she foreshadowed some of what's to come for her character. "We [see] where she's come from, her relationship with her family," she said. "We just get some answers to so many open questions from previous seasons."

In an interview with The TV Junkies, showrunner Emily Andras reminded everyone that Nicole actually picked up Bulshar's ring that fell off Mercedes in the Season 2 finale. "I guess that Wynonna Earp is not the only one with secrets," Andras added. "Nicole Haught, what are you doing?"

Good question! Could that ring be another immortality ring like the one that kept Doc alive and youthful? I don't think so, since Mercedes and Beth didn't have the same kind of witch magic as Constance.

So, could Nicole be a Revenant, or part Revenant? It doesn't seem likely, since it's implied that she grew up outside the Ghost River Triangle, and anyway, she managed to leave in the Season 2 finale with Waverly and baby Alice Michelle.

Is she a vampire? Ummm, I'm not entirely sure how vampire magic works in the Earpiverse, but since she was so easily possessed by them in the Season 3 premiere, I'm going to go ahead and say that's not likely, either.

Is it possible that Nicole is actually a descendent of the Clootie family? After all, Constance Clootie did have two sons with Bulshar, and the two other Madams Clootie could have had any number of children we don't know about. Maybe Nicole comes from one of their lines? How messed up would it be if Mercedes, the widow that nearly killed her, turned out to be her great-great-grandmother? Crazier things have happened in Purgatory...

Personally, I'm holding out hope that Clootie had a fourth wife. A non-evil wife. And if she does turn out to be a Clootie, maybe Nicole could be descended from that branch of the family, instead.