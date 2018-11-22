There are not many who hold the title of "celesbian" in the UK. Probably our best known and most loved queer female icon is the mighty Sue Perkins. Whether it's on her own or with her comedy partner Mel Giedroyc, Perkins brings the LOLs and is loveable AF. Another lovable thing about Perkins is "PerkAnna", aka her relationship with fellow TV presenter Anna Richardson. But how did Sue Perkins and Anna Richardson meet? Because like, we all need to take a leaf out of that power couple's book am I right?

Well, seemingly they knew each other for a while before the romance kicked off. Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, Richardson opened up about their love. "We’ve known each other for a few years, we’ve got mutual friends - you know what it’s like in TV - you tend to know people," she said.

But for whatever universe-ish and fate-y reason, they got together at a fancy dress party in Devon back in 2013. No news on what they were dressed as, but Richardson is all kinds of gushy when she describes their meeting. She told host Lorraine Kelly, "We met at a party and I was recently single and we just… all I can say, there was an understanding between us and for me the planets aligned and I just thought, this person, it’s not even about a woman, this person is absolutely extraordinary."

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

And extraordinary she absolutely is. Perkins has been gracing our screens for bloody years now, with comedy partner Giedroyc. Engaging in redonk comedy capers, as well as dropping puns a mile a minute—the pair have become female comedy icons, in a world that is super male dominated. Fun fact, did you know that they had their break as guest stars on French And Saunders?

They have hosted their own shows in the past but what the pair are best known for is their turn as the original hosts of The Great British Bake Off. Who knew you could get so many baking innuendos into one show? Remarkable really.

Perkins has also done some hosting work on her own. IKR, shocking. She did a show called Supersizers in which she and Giles Coren would explore the history of food, and eat dishes from a certain time period.

Speaking to The Guardian about her relationship with Richardson, she said they balance each other well. "She is much less chaotic than me and has done quite a lot to still the gyroscope of my whirring brain."

And it is no surprise that they balance each other, considering that Richardson is in her own right a very successful presenter. She hosts Channel 4's Naked Attraction as well and often appears as a guest panellist on Loose Women.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It was on Loose Women that she revealed heaps about the intricacies of dating a woman for the first time, and the differences she has found between dating men and women. "Now I hesitate to say this...Women I'm sorry but we're much more difficult to have a relationship with."

But will we ever see the pair working together? Squad goals? Looks like a firm no on that. Because, as Richardson puts it, Perkins basically already has a work wife, in the shape of Giedroyc. According to the Irish Independent, she told Press Association, "[Sue]'s kind of professionally married to Mel, so I think she feels she’d be cheating if she did something with me."

Although working together on screen isn't on the cards, the UK's very own Ellen and Portia are continuing to be absolute angels, with Perkins being super supportive of Richardson's new enterprise. She has recently created, Mindbox an affordable online therapy service, inspired by her own personal mental health battle.

Woah, who knew you could meet the love of your life at a Halloween party? Best get to planning some great looks for next year.