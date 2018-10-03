Reality TV is important for a gazillion reasons. It shows you the ups and downs of life, raw human emotion, different sides of people, and of course, nudity. Let's be honest, when you start watching a show and they warn about nudity, we all low-key rejoice and fist pump the air. And there are actually plenty of naked reality TV shows out there. So if you're a fan of shows like Naked Attraction, there's more where that came from.

The unusual dating show where people choose their dates by their naked body is yes, kind of super shallow but also like, so addictive I can't even. Let's face it, a bit of nudity definitely garners a smidge more interest than your average swathed in clothing shows. Is it a cheap shot? Maybe. But some of the offerings that have been put forward are pretty lit.

So, if you want a bit of nude reality right now, why not head over to Netflix where you can watch five seasons of Skin Wars. Using a human body as a canvas? Well, that's certainly one way to get people interested in art — am I right? This show, hosted by Rebecca Romijn, sees the best body artists in the business getting together in Hollywood to complete for a $100,000 prize. Yikes, who knew there was so much cash in face painting? OK, so it's a little more intimate than face painting but you catch my drift.

FYI TV18 on YouTube

Survival style shows have also been pretty quick to engage the in-the-buff action. Taking us back to more primitive times, when you didn't have a pair of yoga pants, iron clad sports bra, boots, and a breathable fleece to get you through your off road adventure, may I introduce you to Discovery's Naked and Afraid. You can stream Seasons 1 to 3 on Now TV.

I mean come on, a load of people completely naked with their bits pixellated while running through the wild, trying to survive? Sounds liek TV gold to me.

Discovery UK on YouTube

Back in 2009, my favourite outrageous show-smith Channel 4 produced a series called Naked Office. The concept of the show was yep, being naked in the office. Apparently, business psychologist David Taylor theorised that "naked Fridays" at work would boost morale.

OK, what? I feel like when I worked in an office, the idea of even leaving my 60 denier opaque tights at home would have made me self-conscious.

Anyhow, Taylor managed to persuade the staff into doing it and the outcome was largely positive. You can watch episodes on YouTube now.

Hoy Zeyn on YouTube

Of course, our chums Stateside have offered some major league litness too. Arguably, VH1's Dating Naked was the first of the dating-in-the-nip style romance shows. It saw hopefuls brought together in a totally tropical environment, trying to find that romantic love, while minus any pesky old threads. Despite being popular, it didn't make it past three seasons.

Meanwhile, shows like TLC's Buying Naked, which was a series about realtors who specialised in finding homes for nudists (OMG), ensuring they were nice and private.

It sadly didn't make it across the pond, which is IMO a travesty. Well placed folders and ornaments made this show like, a low-key masterpiece of cinematography. Those two owls though:

TLC on YouTube

The pull for TV shows with a bit of a fleshy edge is undeniable. With no sign of nudity focused reality TV going anywhere, here's hoping more UK offerings will be hitting our screens and bring the LOLs.