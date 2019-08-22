Traveling with a dog is definitely not the easiest thing in the world, especially when you're going on an airplane. First, you have to go through all of the logistics, like finding an airline that is actually pet-friendly and ensuring you have the right items to keep your little furry friend as comfortable as possible. Once that's all done, you have to actually manage to get through the entire flight without incident, which can feel nearly impossible or easy as pie depending on the type of doggo you have. There are so many things to think about when you're in the air with your pup. For example: how do dogs pee on flights? Like, what are you supposed to do if your pup needs to go outside to do its business, but you both happen to be 30,000 feet in the air with no access to the outdoors?

Managing your dog when he or she needs to go to the bathroom on a crowded airplane can feel intimidating and overwhelming, especially if you've never flown with your dog before and are new at the whole process. If your dog is in the cabin with you, they are probably either sitting by your feet or being contained in a dog carrier. Either way, you know for a fact that no one around you wants to smell dog pee for the duration of the flight. That means that you need to know what to do before the situation comes up.

The best thing you can do is get on that airplane already prepared for their probably inevitable bathroom break. Be sure to carry pee pads in your carry-on so that your dog can use them. When you think your dog has to pee, bring them into the airplane bathroom and lay down a pee pad. This makes for an easy clean-up and a stress-free pee break for everyone.

If your dog is being kept in a little kennel or pet carrier, be sure to line that kennel with those pee pads. Accidents happen when dogs get anxious, even if your dog has been trained for a very long time - and your dog could easily get anxious if something spooks them during a flight. Putting pee pads down in the kennel prevents things from getting smelly and messy.

You can also place a waterproof dog bed in the carrier as well, just as an added form of protection in case your dog has an accident while they're in there.

Pee pads in the carrier or in the bathroom are pretty much your only solution for a dog who needs to go while on a flight. But there are some preventative measures you can take as well to try to avoid the situation altogether. First: don't feed your dog for a few hours before the flight so you can avoid a bowel movement (this is often recommended for dogs before a flight, since they can experience motion sickness). You should stop giving them water two hours before the flight to eliminate their need to pee.

You should also be sure to use the animal relief station in the airport right before you guys board. Give your dog the chance to let it all out before stepping foot on the airplane.

Lastly, picking an aisle seat is really your best bet when you're traveling with a dog. This allows you to move more freely and quickly get your dog to the bathroom if needed. Good luck in the skies!