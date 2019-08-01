If you have a dog, you likely know the struggles of traveling with your pup on an airplane well — unless you have a pup that is one of the dog breeds that are banned by most airlines. The reality is that the rules and regulations surrounding dogs and travel is confusing, contradictory, and inconsistent at best, particularly when it comes to what dogs can fly in the main cabin of an aircraft, what dogs can safely fly in stowage, and what dogs can't board planes at all. While there is no universal guideline for what dogs can and can't fly, each airline does have its own rules based off of different safety regulations — so if your pup is a breed that's banned on one airline and allowed on the other, it's required that you check with your dog's vet before taking your pup on the airplane.

There's no general rule of thumb when it comes to airline rules, and it is really depending on what kind of dog you want to fly with — and on that note, the rules are always changing. The only common exception is small, healthy dogs under 20 pounds that can fit into a carrier, maximum sized at 17" x 12.5" x 8.5". Otherwise, if your dog has a short nose (like a bulldog: this may impede their breathing, especially on a flight) or is too big to fit into a carrier, the airline might not welcome it at all. Important to note: If your dog is a service dog, and can fit either on your lap or in the space in front of you without extending into the main aisle, these rules do not apply: your dog does not need to be in a carrier, and you do not need to pay a fee.

Here, I've broken down the major airline's dog breed rules. Of course, you should always call ahead of booking and ensure that the rules are the same and your dog's breed and size is welcome.

Jet Blue

Shutterstock

One small dog can be brought per person if space is available, for a fee of $125 each way. Your pet must remain in a carrier which will fit under the seat in front of you and the carrier can be a maximum of 17" x 12.5" x 8.5". The pet and carrier must weigh 20 pounds or less and no dogs can fly in the cargo.

United

Monika Wisniewska/Shutterstock

United won't fly pets in cargo between May 1 and Sept. 30 to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, McCarran International Airport, Palm Springs International Airport and Tucson International Airport because of the heat. During the rest of the year, the following dog breeds are banned from cargo:

Affenpinscher

American Bully

American Pit Bull Terrier/Pit Bull

American Staffordshire Terrier/"Amstaff"

Belgian Malinois

Boston Terrier

Boxer

Brussels Griffon

Bulldog- American Bulldog- English Bulldog- French Bulldog- Old English Bulldogges- Shorty Bulldogs- Spanish Alano/Spanish Bulldog/Alano Espanol

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Chow Chow

English Toy Spaniel/Prince Charles Spaniel

Japanese Chin/Japanese Spaniel

Lhasa Apso

Mastiff- American Mastiff- Boerboel/South African Mastiff- Bullmastiff- Ca de Bou/Mallorquin Mastiff- Cane Corso/Italian Mastiff- Dogo Argentino/Argentinian Mastiff- Dogue de Bordeaux/French Mastiff- English Mastiff- Fila Brasileiro/Brazilian Mastiff/Cao de Fila- Indian Mastiff/Alangu- Kangal/Turkish Kangal- Neapolitan Mastiff/Mastino Napoletano- Pakastani Mastiff/Bully Kutta- Pyrenean Mastiff- Presa Canario/Perro de Presa Canario/Dogo Canario/Canary Mastiff- Spanish Mastiff / Mastin Espanol- Tibetan Mastiff- Tosa/Tosa Ken/Tosa Inu/Japanese Mastiff/Japanese Tosa

Pekingese

Pug- Dutch Pug- Japanese Pug

Shar-Pei/Chinese Shar-Pei

Shih-Tzu

Staffordshire Bull Terrier/"Staffys"

Tibetan Spaniel

If your dog is small enough to fit inside of a carrier and you pay the $125 pet fee each way, your pet will be permitted to fly with you in cabin, regardless of breed.

American

Shutterstock

For safety reasons, Delta doesn't accept any brachycephalic or short-nosed dogs of any “mix” as checked pets in its cargo. This is because during air travel, it could become difficult for these dogs to breathe, and be dangerous to their health. These breeds include:

Affenpinscher

American Staffordshire Terrier

Boston Terrier

Boxer (all breeds)

Brussels Griffon

Bulldog (all breeds)

Cane Corso

Chow Chow

Dogue De Bordeaux

English Toy Spaniel

Japanese Chin

Lhasa Apso

Mastiff (all breeds)

Pekingese

Pit Bull

Presa Canario

Pug (all breeds)

Shar Pei

Shih Tzu

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Tibetan Spaniel

If your dog is flying with you in the cabin, it can be any breed, it just has to be small enough to fit in a carrier under the seat in front of you and you must pay and additional $125 ticket each way for your dog. Lastly, dogs must be at least eight weeks old when traveling within the U.S. and Puerto Rico and at least 16 weeks old when traveling into the U.S. If your dog is a service dog, none of these rules or fees apply.

Delta

Shutterstock

For a fee of $125, a small dog that fits into a carry-on sized carrier can fly with you in the cabin if you've made a reservation and there's room on the flight. If you are flying to any of the following destinations, your dog is not permitted in the cabin and must go in cargo:

Australia

Barbados

Dakar

Dubai

Hong Kong

Iceland

Jamaica

New Zealand

Republic of Ireland

Hawaii

South Africa

United Kingdom

United Arab Emirates

Lastly, your dog must be at least 10 weeks old for if traveling in the U.S. and 16 weeks old if traveling to the U.S. from other countries. If traveling to the European Union, your dog must be 15 weeks old. If your dog is a service dog, these rules and fees do not apply.

A note for service dogs: According to Delta, an update to their service dog policy forbids Pit Bulls from both cabin and cargo as service companions.