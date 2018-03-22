All your Instagram dreams just came true, everyone. On Mar. 22, the social media app just announced that they'll be making some changes to everyone's feeds, and after reading the post, I think you'll agree that we are all now officially one step closer to seeing out Instagram feeds in chronological order. No, this is not a dream! It's real life, and it's pretty awesome news for those of us who use Instagram all day, every day.

Instagram announced the news on their blog, saying that the changes will give users more control over their feed and "ensure the posts you see are timely." While the company isn't exactly bringing chronological order back completely, it is revamping the order in which you'll see posts — i.e., newer first — and also fixing another annoying feature that comes with scrolling through photos.

The most exciting news is that the app is making some changes that will make it so that newer posts are more likely to appear first in your feed. As of right now, the app uses a feed sorted by relevance (like popularity of the post) rather than chronological order.

Again, this latest change isn't bringing back chronological order, but it is going to make things a little bit better. In their official statement, Instagram said, "With these changes, your feed will feel more fresh, and you won’t miss the moments you care about. So if your best friend shares a selfie from her vacation in Australia, it will be waiting for you when you wake up."

That's exciting in itself! The other big change is also definitely worth noting. The company is testing out a "New Posts" button, which allows you to choose when to refresh your feed rather than having it do so automatically. Anyone who uses Instagram regularly knows the frustration of scrolling through photos, getting into it... and then having the app randomly refresh the feed and bringing you up to the top, to new photos. Instagram says, "We’ve heard it can feel unexpected when your feed refreshes and automatically bumps you to the top." This button addresses that issue. Once you tap it, you'll be brought to the top of the feed to see new posts. If you don't tap it, you stay in your place. That's definitely a big improvement.

On top of that, it seems like the photo sharing app has even more updates in mind for the future. The site says, "we'll be sharing more about improvements we're making to feed. Our goal is to be the best place to share and connect with the people and interests that matter most to you."

If the upcoming changes are as exciting as these latest changes, I definitely can't wait to hear what they are.

There's no news on when these changes will occur, but it seems like they'll be rolling out over the next few weeks. So, if you see the opportunity to update the app, do so — that could be the changes taking place. And if a friend has the update but you don't, just try to be patient. Sometimes it takes a while for every user to see the new changes.

This is just one of the new updates Instagram has announced lately. Earlier in March, they announced an update that allows users to add hashtags and username live links to Instagram bios, something that allows your profile to be more interactive.

Instagram is clearly working on making the app more fun and personal for users — and that's something I can absolutely get on board with.