Oh who doesn't love a good old-fashioned sing along? Whether it's on your own in the shower or stood around Grandad's old upright at Christmas time — the UK loves to sing. The thing is, though, how good of a singer you think you are and how good you actually are happen to be two entirely different things. That's why the universe invented talent shows, in order to sort the wheat from the chaff. Talent shows like All Together Now, a new BBC offering with a pretty unique concept behind it. But how do you Apply for All Together Now?

Well, considering the second season of the hit show is about to kick off, it's a bit late to put yourself forward for this season. However, according to the BBC website, you are welcome to email ATNcasting@remarkable.tv to register your interest to take part in any future series of the show.

If you haven't heard about the show yet, let me give you a little rundown of how it works. It is like a super-sized version of any judging panel style show you have seen. And then some.

Those auditioning do so not only in front of a live studio audience but also "the 100." They are 100 musical professionals from all areas of the industry. Different types of singers, producers, managers, and artists from myriad music genres come together to judge the singer's ability. Obviously getting a comment from every single one of them would take, well, a long time, so they have come up with a really unique way to show their appreciation of the singer's talent. Basically, when they are vibing what they are hearing, they stand up and sing along. Real talk. Just like you at your favourite band's gig. If they get enough people up and singing, then they breeze through to the next round and so on and so forth.

BBC on YouTube

The aim of the game is to get to the end and win the big prize, which stands at a whopping £50,000. Sadly, however, winners do not leave with a big snazzy record deal, but leader of the judges Geri Horner had a lot to say about the difference between this show and others out there when she spoke to the Radio Times:

"It's not promising to over-deliver or change your life. It's just a moment. [The contestants] are ordinary people. Maybe they don't look like pop stars, but they just want a go and I love that! And maybe they're not that well-trained, but they've thought 'you know what, I sing this down the pub and I've been told I did it well'. This show is about making people feel good. They're not going to be the best, but that's okay".

Horner knows a lot about what it feels like to have your life dramatically changed by music, being best known for her hugely successful career as Ginger Spice. With all the prep for that's going into the Spice Girls' upcoming tour, it's a miracle she has had any time to do a whole TV show on top. All I can say is: you go, girl.

Watch season two of All Together Now on BBC One on Saturday March 2 at 7.30 p.m.