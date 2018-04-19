As it heats up outdoors, spring finally feels like a reality. A glorious trending 'do that seems to celebrate the birds chirping and flowers blooming, braided rose hairstyles are making their rounds across the web.

Instagram is home to some of the most drool-worthy 'dos, like rainbow roots and Lisa Frank hair. All of the multi-colored dye jobs and creative cuts are enough to put you in a trance, but nothing takes the cake quite like the braided rose-inspired masterpieces flooding social media lately. Created by Fairfield, Connecticut hairstylist, Alison Valsamis, the mastermind behind the braidedandblonde Instagram account, rose hairstyles are the beauty sphere's latest obsession.

Boasting over 14.5K followers on Instagram, the braid whisperer has been styling the most captivating updos. Combining standard and dutch braiding techniques to create 3D flowers using hair— yes, hair, and literally nothing else— the stylist has produced styles that practically scream spring time.

Just one look at the hair art and you'll probably sigh, assuming you'll never be able to replicate the Pinterest-worthy rose braids. But believe it or not, it is possible to achieve Valsamis' beautiful work on yourself, even if you are a braiding rookie.

According to Allure, it's only been about a month or so since Valsamis has been experimenting with forming braids into roses. Naturally, her first braided rose look was a hit, garnering plenty of likes for the stylist.

When it comes to what makes the braided masterpieces so alluring, it's all in the details. Valsamis uses braids of varying styles and sizes to give her hair roses the depth and texture that makes them look incredibly realistic.

“To create these roses, I start with a small 3-strand braid rolled up to serve as the centermost part,” Valsamis told Allure. “Next, I alternate between standard fishtails and Dutch fishtails pulled apart to create depth. I finish with a Dutch 3-strand braid only pulled out on the outermost side to create the large petal feel of a rose in bloom.”

Sounds easy peasy lemon squeezy, right? Jokes, all jokes.

If you're not even remotely familiar with braiding techniques then Valsamis' instructions can sound like a bunch of mumbo jumbo. Fortunately, the hair guru gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at how she works her magic.

Valsamis' Instagram demo showcases how she rolls a single braid around itself to form the center of the rose. Next, the hair artist pins multiple fishtails around the center to give the rose layered dimension. The key to giving the rose texture is pulling apart the strands of the many fishtail braids to loosen them before setting everything into place— and voilà.

When you see a play-by-play like that, it really doesn't look so tricky after all. You'll just have to hone in on your dutch and fishtail braiding skills if you're not used to the techniques (perhaps, a "how to braid" YouTube session is in order).

Updos may not be quite your steez, but Valsamis' Instagram feed is a source of inspo for the many ways you can rock rose braids. Using the same layering technique, you can always create roses of any size throughout different parts of your hair. We're talking forming rose braid accents, crowns, space buns, or whatever your flower-loving heart desires. Imagine even dusting your braids with glitter or colored hair chalk before forming them into a rose. There's seriously so many ways to customize this creative 'do.

If you weren't already feeling the spring vibes, rose braids will get you into the mood. Perfect for festival season, bridal festivities, or just plain 'ol showing off on the 'Gram, it's the 'do you'll probably see all season long.