Something wild went down in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. OK, no shocker there, but Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Vegas wedding was a pretty wild surprise. The event was live-streamed by Diplo via Instagram, and so far, it seems like he was the only person allowed to do so. How does Diplo even know Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to begin with, though, you wonder? And why was the DJ specifically tasked with capturing the quickie ceremony from start to finish? Well ... that's not exactly clear.

Seriously — no one seems to be able to figure out the common thread between Diplo, Jonas, and Turner. Not yet, at least. The DJ hasn't musically collaborated with any of the Jonas brothers in the past, and he definitely doesn't have a side-gig with Turner on Game of Thrones.

Maybe they all just like, kind of randomly know each other via various, star-studded social circles? Or maybe Diplo just happened to be at the right place at the right time? How come he was the only one that got to broadcast the ceremony live, though? Surely, Jonas and Turner approved that beforehand, right? Or was Diplo the only person who thought to live-stream it in the first place? So many questions.