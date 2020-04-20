The iPhone SE 2020 was released seven months after the launch of the iPhone 11, which launched in September 2019. A lot of the technology behind the smartphones are similar, including the A13 bionic chip, which is designed to be the fastest, most energy efficient chip in smartphone technology, making both iPhones powerful and productive. This helps the phone launch apps faster, display better graphics, and improve battery life, so you don't have to charge your phone as much.

When it comes to storage, too, both phones measure up the same, with options to purchase the phones in 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB. Even though the iPhone SE 2020 uses some of the same technology and has a few similar features, it's not an update to the iPhone 11. A new-and-improved version of Apple's first generation iPhone SE (released in 2016) and resulted in the discontinuation of the iPhone 8 — which means the iPhone SE 2020 has a lot of older-generation qualities.

While there are similarities between the phones, there are significant differences as well. And these may be what help you decide which phone you think is best. Here are seven biggest differences between the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2020.

1. The Price The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are Apple's most advanced smartphones with an all-day battery life, an additional 4GB of RAM, and modern design. Apple's iPhone SE 2020 is an efficient-yet-affordable model. The iPhone SE 2020 is the most affordable iPhone yet, starting at $399 for 64GB of storage, while the iPhone 11 starts at $699.

2. Camera System Apple's iPhones are known for having great camera quality and the same can be said for the iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE 2020. The iPhone SE 2020 has the best singe-camera system of any iPhone, according to Apple. This includes Apple's beloved Portrait Mode for photos even when you're in selfie mode. But, if you're comparing camera systems, the iPhone 11 comes with an extra lens and more capabilities. The iPhone 11's dual-camera system (the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have a three-camera system) comes with 5x zoom and Ultra Wide shooting options, so you can capture what's happening even from outside of the frame. Both phones has similar video features and quality with QuickTake capabilities and 4k resolution at 60fps.

3. Display Following the release of the iPhone 5, Apple started increasing the size of its iPhone display screens with every update and new release. This was true of its iPhone 11, which has a 6.1-inch (diagonal) display screen size. So if you prefer a bigger screen, the iPhone 11 accommodates for that. The iPhone SE 2020, however, touts a smaller size. In addition to being a more affordable option, the new iPhone SE 2020 was meant to serve as an option for Apple customers who preferred a smaller screen, hence the phone's display screen size of 4.7-inches.

4. Home Button Shutterstock While a Home Button may not seem like a big deal to some users, it can be a make-or-break feature for others. Apple started doing away with the Home Button in 2017 with the iPhone X, and continued leaving it out with the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro. If you love the old iPhone inclusion of a physical Home Button, the iPhone SE 2020 is perfect for you. If you've never been a fan, the iPhone 11 might be the way to go. Instead of a Home Button, the phone takes up the entirety of the screen and allows users to shift through apps using just swipes of the screen.

5. Touch ID Vs. Face ID The iPhone 11 uses facial recognition technology to allow people to use Face ID, making for a great hands-free way of accessing your phone. But for the those who aren't comfortable using Face ID, the iPhone SE 2020 uses Apple's old methods of fingerprint technology to log in to your phone. Unlike the iPhone 11, the iPhone SE 2020 uses Touch ID to allow access to the phone.

6. Weight Because the iPhone 11 is much bigger than the iPhone SE 2020, it makes sense that it's significantly heavier as well. The iPhone 11 weighs 194 grams while the iPhone SE 2020 — built to be smaller and lighter — weighs 148 grams.