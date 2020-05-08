How Geraldine Viswanathan Is Quarantining: Face Masks, Netflix & Nachos

When Geraldine Viswanathan isn't taking down a fraudulent Long Island school superintendent in the movie Bad Education (out now on HBO), she's spending her time quarantining just like the rest of us: using face masks; becoming a master chef; and watching Never Have I Ever on Netflix.

As fans of Viswanathan, we asked the 24-year-old star take on the Bustle Booth At Home, Bustle's quarantine check-in with celebrities all around the world. Viswanathan, who is currently in upstate New York, shared that she can't stop listening to "XS" by Rina Sawayama, "1999 She" by Deaton Chris Anthony, and "Life" by Jeffrey Lewis right now. She's finding joy from Instagram accounts like @RickeyThompson and @ifyouhigh. And the show she loves to rewatch? Friends.

To see how she's handling handling being at home, check out Viswanathan's answers below, and watch her Bustle Booth At Home on Bustle's Instagram.

On how she's practicing self-care:

I like meditating. I like doing some exercise — get the blood pumpin'. I like to put a face mask on and not be able to move my face.

On what she's watching:

I feel like I'm watching 10 things at once, I have a different thing for each mood. My comfort mood is Never Have I Ever on Netflix, written by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. I think it's so great, and funny, and sweet, and a very refreshing teen show. That's been giving me giggles and warm feelings. Then I've also been watching a lot of movies — lot of classics. I've been watching a lot of Charlie Kaufman movies — like Being John Malkovich and Adaptation.

On what she's cooking:

I have been cooking, I've been quite the master chef ... I am making nachos. [Ed note: truly *chef kiss*]

On her advice for people staying at home:

Make sure that you're being really gentle and loving and kind to yourself. Have patience — this is temporary, just like everything else. And we will see the other side of this, so keep doing what you're doing, because it's great.

Responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.