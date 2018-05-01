After Avengers: Infinity War took theaters by storm last weekend, fans were left with a lot of questions. But none may be more puzzling than where two characters were. Or more specifically, how are Ant-Man and the Wasp connected to Infinity War? On Tuesday, Marvel Studios dropped a new Ant-Man and The Wasp trailer aiming to answer that very question. In other words, it shows what the two superheroes have been up to in the meantime.

The Marvel movie, set for a July 6 release, also dropped a new poster, prominently featuring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the center. They're surrounded by co-stars, including Michael Peña, Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Pfeiffer. Per a press release from Marvel, here's a brief plot summary, helping make sense of the movie's timing:

"In the aftermath of 'Captain America: Civil War,' Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past."

And now that that's out of the way, you can watch the trailer below:

And this is the brand-new poster:

Marvel Studios

