Sonja Morgan has a lot of pride for the Morgan Family — she even put the Morgan crest on shoes she designed. This season, she had a meltdown after visiting a Morgan family historical home in the Berkshires with the other ladies and it might have some newer fans wondering how how Sonja Morgan is related to the Morgan family. It's actually quite simple.

The short version of the story is that Sonja was married to John Adams Morgan for eight years and they divorced in 2006. Nevertheless, Sonja will always have ties to the Morgan family since she and John share a daughter named Quincy Morgan, who was born in 2002.

Why is being a part of this family such a big deal to Sonja? The Morgans are a very successful family. OK! Magazine confirmed that John's grandfather J.P. Morgan is the founder of J.P. Morgan & Co. and John's father Henry Sturgiss co-founded the investment firm Morgan Stanley. That banking connection might have been obvious to a lot of people, but there's more to the story.

John's mother's side of the family is also very prominent in American history. His mom Catherine Frances Lovering Adams is a direct descendant of United States Presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams. This is probably why Sonja and her ex named their daughter Quincy.

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member have accused Sonja of being stuck in the past. They sort of have a point — it took her eons to move out of the Morgan townhouse and she is constantly talking about the Morgan family history. However, despite what some people may think, she has a great reason for doing so: her daughter is a Morgan. Quincy is a Morgan and she always will be. Why wouldn't Sonja celebrate her daughter's lineage?

In fact, Sonja attributed some of Quincy's great attributes to her family lineage during a 2016 interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish. She explained, "The finance side, she definitely got from [her father]. She is a math wizard. She got that from the J.P. Morgan side."

She also talked about how the other side of her ex's background contributed to their daughter's personality. In that same interview, Sonja said, "She got the humility from the John Adams side, you know, from John Adams, John Quincy Adams, and I like to think my side of the family has humility and religion."

Sonja also remarked, "She likes the charity work. Maybe she’ll be a lawyer someday like the Adamses. She likes fashion and architecture."

For the most part, Sonja doesn't mention too much about her daughter Quincy on the show, but she does talk about the Morgan family history pretty often. In her April 10 Bravo blog post, Sonja explained her freak out over the contaminating the Morgan letters during the cast trip in the Berkshires.

Sonja wrote, "As you can tell from my reaction, it is NOT okay to touch the historic Morgan family letters. They need to be protected behind plexiglass. This is why I needed to move out of the townhouse. Maintaining antiques and historic artifacts becomes stressful. I need to just be Sonja again — the person that shows up to meetings, raises money for charities, and goes back to her own separate private life."

Sonja emphasized her interest in the Morgan family on her daughter's behalf when she wrote, "I’m the mom to the Morgan family heir, but she’s off to college soon, so my job of maintaining the stability of her childhood home is done."

Yes, Sonja is not a Morgan by birth, but her daughter is. And that matters.