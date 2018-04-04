How Joan Didion Inspired Me To Start Keeping A Notebook Again As An Adult
As a kid, I was a sucker for writing in notebooks. Maybe it was the first sign of the career path I would eventually take as an adult or maybe it was just inspired by a brief but powerful obsession with the Harriet the Spy film. Whatever the case, I would spend hours tethered to my notebooks, writing down my thoughts and feelings and drawing doodles. I even wrote an entire children's book once. But it wasn't long after that, as a teenager, that I quit the habit altogether, and trashed all of the notebooks I had filled up. Even though I'd stopped writing in notebooks, I was writing more than ever — articles, essays, features, fiction — and I was surrounded by more writers than I ever had been in my life. And almost all of them had notebooks.
They had big, bulky ones on their desks, small spiral ones they tucked into their purses of back pockets, should they need to right some brilliant thought down on-the-go. I read about famous writers who never went anywhere without a notebook, watched fellow creatives on public transportation constantly writing, sketching, thinking. And I started to wonder what was wrong with me. Why didn't I seem to take as much stock in notebooks as everyone else? It was Joan Didion's famous essay "On Keeping A Notebook" from Slouching Towards Bethlehem — basically required reading young journalists everywhere — that made me rethink my relationship with the humble notebook. And it might just inspire you to start jotting things down this year, too.
Didion writes:
This predicament sounded all too familiar to me upon first reading Didion's essay. My first impulse is to write in order to remember. But when you finally get down to the reality of what that means — reliving the hardest days, trying to capture the happiest — it can be difficult to sit down and write. And what happens when you do get past that initial hesitation? Do you want to hold a tangible artifact in your hand that captures down to factual detail, every single day? Yeah, neither do I. And neither did Didion.
She writes:
So, we're definitely on the same page. Keeping a diary can be droll, and can feel somewhat meaningless. I have always felt that if a memory were so strong that I wanted to capture it on paper, I wouldn't necessarily need to. And everything else? All of the minutiae of my day to day existence? Well, who cares? But if that's the case... what, then, is the point of keeping a notebook? For me, it came down to rethinking what a notebook is supposed to be, and what it is supposed to capture.
Didion writes:
And, there it was: my own lightbulb moment. There is the real reason why Harriet wrote down all those private goings-on between her classmates and neighbors. There was the reason why all of my co-workers and friends were packing composition notebooks and pens wherever they went. Writing things down is not about capturing every fleeting moment or remembering every experience down to accurate timestamps. It's about figuring out how you feel about your life, what you think about the things you see and the the conversations you have — or overhear. Because knowing what you feel and think? Well, that's knowing yourself.
Didion writes:
And so I tried to forget about all of those old notebooks — all of those old me's — I'd disregarded and tossed away. I let go of my impulse to use a notebook as an hour by hour recap of my day, and instead thought of it as capturing a snapshot of who I am right now, at this very moment. Jotting down the thoughts I have now, the things that surprise me today, the moments that inspire me throughout the year.
I've been going strong with my notebook — a red floral number that I had to work up the courage to write in for the first time — for a few months now. It hasn't helped me remember what I was wearing last Tuesday, or the exact wording of the joke my friend told that made me cry with laughter, but it is helping me keep in touch with myself. And something tells me I'll always be thankful for that, no matter what my notebook says.