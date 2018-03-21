Most of the time, saying that the universe is against you is a surefire way to get yourself accused of being dramatic. "Don't play the victim!" you might hear in response. "The universe isn't the boss of you!" While this might be true the majority of the time, there are, in fact, moments when the universe is the boss... and a cruel one too. One of those moments is upon us, because Jupiter and Mercury are about to be in retrograde at the same time. I know — it just sounds bad. Before you truly panic (though some of your panic might be warranted), let me tell you more about how Jupiter retrograde and Mercury retrograde happening at the same time will affect you, based on your sign.

First, a brief astronomy lesson, because while you're probably used to hearing about retrogrades when they're happening, you may not be totally familiar with what the word actually means. According to AstroStyle, when a planet is in retrograde, it appears to be spinning backward from our vantage point on Earth. This occurs because the Earth's orbit around the sun is outpacing other planets outside its orbit. Hello, retrograde.

Per the calendar from Astrology Horoscope Readings, Mercury will enter such a period of retrograde on Mar. 22, and since Jupiter started a four-month retrograde on Mar. 9 — according to Astrology King — you can only imagine the double dose of mayhem that we're about to deal with. In an effort to find out just how bad it's going to be, Bustle spoke with NYC-based astrologer Lisa Stardust to get the deets.

Overall, Stardust says that this double whammy retrograde period is going to be a time for reflection and reassessing morals and beliefs. It's also going to be a time for — sorry to say it — communication and information breakdowns. Here's how each sign will be affected:

Aquarius Giphy Resist the urge to put any stock in gossip you hear around the office. Some of it might be exciting — they might even be talking about a great new promotion for you around the water cooler — but it's best to ignore it. For better or worse, the gossip is probably false, so make sure it doesn't go to your head in the first place.

Pisces Giphy It's been a long winter, Pisces, and these simultaneous retrogrades are making you feel like you might finally be ready to step out of hibernation and get the gang back together again. If you're planning an outing with friends, Stardust recommends that you stick to something that won't be too hard on the budget, but that you try something different! Go experiment with a new kind of cuisine or see a foreign movie.

Aries Giphy Communication tends to fall apart when Mercury is in retrograde, and Aries can expect to feel this during double-retrograde. You might find yourself so focused on work that you haven't had the time you usually do to really listen to the people you love. Take a step back and put some time on the calendar to have a heart-to-heart with a friend who really deserves some QT. They'll forget that you've been distracted and be ready to share their deepest thoughts.

Taurus Giphy Listen up, Taurus! "Your recent spiritual quest has led you to debate with others over the mysteries of life," Stardust tells Bustle. "While others may disagree with your newfound beliefs, don't shut them out. Hear them out and try to keep an open mind."

Gemini Giphy You might find yourself feeling a little shy socially during these retrogrades, but the opposite will be true at the office! You're about to be the life of the party at work. Take this opportunity to share your ideas with your co-workers, because they're really going to be able to feel your passion.

Cancer Giphy Now is not the time to put everything on the table, Cancer. Play a few cards close to the chest until this double retrograde passes. In the meantime, Stardust recommends flexibility and open-mindedness. Take the time to see situations from all sides and you'll emerge with your reputation intact.

Leo Giphy Expect to feel some tension around your personal beliefs right about now, Leo. You might find yourself questioning your faith or core values, or finding that the newer ideologies you've been moving toward aren't giving you what you need. The best solution? Working to strike a balance between beliefs old and new.

Virgo Giphy If you've been feeling overwhelmed by the demands of your loved ones, now is the time to set some boundaries. You've probably spent a lot of time recently talking friends and family members through their issues, but you need to take time for yourself. You don't need to respond to every text message right away or ask "how high?" whenever someone tells you to jump!

Libra Giphy Relationships can be unpredictable during retrograde, but Stardust urges you not to let that stand in your way, Libra! Don't overthink things. Go ahead and accept a date and feel free to flirt! Even if things end up getting a little erratic, you won't regret having had some fun.

Scorpio Giphy Scorpios may find themselves confronted with major revelations and distressing information around these retrogrades. Rather than overanalyzing and spending a lot of time trying to figure out how to resolve issues from the past, focus on the future. Think about how you can make things better moving forward.

Sagittarius Giphy You've had a lot on your plate recently, Sagittarius. Take a day or two off for some alone time and just unwind. Stardust warns against confusing vacation time with party time. Save drinking and dancing for the weekend and use your alone time to really chill out.