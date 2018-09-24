Get ready for a change in attitude, because Libra season has officially begun as of Sept. 23, and it's going to affect everyone, no matter what your zodiac sign is. The good news is that these changes are probably going to be pretty positive. Libra season generally creates the feeling and need for balance and harmony in your life. As we move into autumn, Libra season will help us feel ready to begin something new — but not just to think about starting something new, actually doing it and getting it done. However, unlike the energy of the previous Virgo season, which was all about being busy and productive, Libra season is a little bit more slow-paced, pleasant, and social.

According to Tarot.com, this is also a time to examine the balance in your relationships with others. Tarot.com shared, "Libra's planetary ruler is Venus, the Goddess of Love and Beauty, so our attention during this time turns to relationships, culture, and the arts. Balance is a key theme during the season of the Scales, as we seek to create inner and outer harmony."

Libra season allows us to see things with a new perspective, which can be really helpful. It's a time to really think about and work through the things you're doing and the things that maybe don't feel that great anymore. You might feel the urge to totally change something in your life — go for it! This should be a pretty positive time for anyone, regardless of their sign, but till — Libra season will affect each zodiac sign in a unique way. Find out what you can expect below:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle For Aries, Libra season is all about love. As astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle, "You’re now partnership oriented, giving all your affections and attentions to your better half — ain’t love grand?" This is the ideal time for compromise in your relationships. If you're not dating someone, this is a good time to put yourself out there.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle For you, Taurus, this Libra season is a time when you'll want to focus on being your best self. Stardust says, "After a summer of fun, this month you are focusing on maintaining your health." This is also a time for self-care in all areas of your life, aside from just being healthier.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle As a Gemini, you might be able to look forward to something exciting in your love life. Stardust says, "A fresh romance will leave you blushing, as you get your flirt on with your new beau." This is the perfect time to put yourself out there and meet someone new. If you're already in a relationship, try something new to make things more exciting again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Things are a little more quiet for Cancer signs. Stardust says, "Your core values are changing, as you opt to reflect and meditate on inner transformation by reading self help books and connecting with old friends and family." Find a balance at home by rethinking what is and isn't working for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra season is pretty social, especially for you, Leo. Stardust says, "Chattier than ever, this month you are the Queen Bee of social media, as you rock your Instagram profile with hot selfies and sweet words." This is also an important time for communication, so speak up when necessary.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos will feel a shift in some way during this Libra season. Stardust says, "Setting boundaries with others is the focal point of this month for you, as you learn how much energy to give others who are deserving and undeserving of your attention."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Happy birthday, Libras! This is your time to shine. Stardust says, "The sun shines its glow upon you, lovely Libra, heightening your confidence, grace, and beauty." Take advantage of your season to feel energized, to reconnect with yourself, and to demand what you deserve.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Your birthday is next, Scorpios! But while you wait for that, use Libra season as a time to recharge. Stardust says, "You’re resting your energies this month, spending time away from the limelight, as you nestle away in your abode, relaxing and enjoying Netflix."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra season is going to make you even more social than usual, according to Stardust, who says, "Your more popular than ever, spending time with the in crowd and your friends this month." Make new friends, spend time with your friends, and put yourself out there.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a great time for your career. Stardust says, "You’re at the top of your game at work, allowing you to finally get the respect you deserve." Take advantage of the energy of Libra season to get what you deserve at work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This might be a good time to take some days off. Stardust says, "Going away on a vacation this fall, Aquarius? You may have not been able to go on a summer vacation, however, a quick getaway is in the works for you this month." Libra season is going to make you feel the pull of adventure.