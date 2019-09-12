Is that a cool autumn breeze we're feeling, or is it the refreshingly airy energy of Libra season incoming? Well, it's probably both, because Libra season 2019 begins on Sept. 23, and we'll officially enter the season of balance. For the past month, the sun has been in meticulous, organized earth sign Virgo, where we've focused in on the details and put energy toward improving ourselves and the world around us. Libra season asks us to zoom out and look at the bigger picture, abandoning perfectionism for balance.

Libra, a cardinal air sign represented by the scales, is a sign that values balance, justice, fairness, and kindness. Always considering all sides of a situation, Libra is the diplomat of the zodiac, able to charm their way into just about any situation. Libra detests conflict and confrontation and thrives in a balanced, peaceful, let's-all-get-along environment. Their ability to consider all sides of a situation can also make Libra energy indecisive, as this mentally-driven air sign obsessively weighs the pros and cons of just about everything.

But there's more to Libra energy than its scales. Ruled by Venus, planet of love and luxury, Libra is extremely aesthetically minded. Libra season is a good time to go to a museum, acquire some beautifully unnecessary new decor for your apartment, or maybe just splurge on a Glossier order for a breezy, refined Libra season makeup look.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who gave us the astrological dish on the sun's current state. "Libra Season marks the beginning of autumn," she explains. "Change is in the air as we embrace a new season and focus on balancing our lives to make equal space for all our desires."

Libra season is encouraging all of us to seek an extra touch of balance, justice, and beauty in our affairs, but each sun sign will feel the energy manifest differently. Check out how Libra season will affect each zodiac sign and prepare for the month ahead.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

"It’s a time to focus on partnerships and relationships," says Stardust. Libra is opposite to your sign on the zodiac wheel, meaning throughout this season, the sun will be passing through your house of relationships. Don't shy away from social engagements, and put aside some extra energy to focus on the meaningful partnerships in your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If things have felt a little messy, think of Libra season as your chance for a spring cleaning, autumn-style. "Implement more structure into your daily routine," advises Stardust. If a little extra self-discipline and scheduling is what you need to achieve balance in your day-to-day life, then embrace it and create a new routine for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With both the sun, love-planet Venus, and your ruling planet Mercury in a fellow air sign as we enter Libra season, you'll be feeling free n' flirty — and you may sense some new energy shifts. "A fluctuation is in the air with your new crush," says Stardust. The new sun season brings changes and an abundant harvest of love for you to tap into.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Is it cuffing season yet? Libra season may make many of us feel extra social, but honestly, you do you, Cancer. If you want to have your fun in the comfort of your own home, be our guest. "You’re inclined to stay at home indulging in a warm cuddle," explains Stardust. Invite over a few friends or a significant other and let yourselves chill.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Libra season has put justice on your brain, so you might be more inclined to use your powers to help others. Embrace it! "Your voice is powerful now," explains Stardust. "[S]peak up!" If you feel strongly about something or see some injustice taking place, remember that you have the power to make a difference. Speak your truth this season.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgo season was intense for you, but the meticulous nature of your sign isn't falling to the wayside just because the sun has change positions. "Financial planning will help boost your bank account," explains Stardust, so do what you do best and hatch a plan. A little foresight financially will take you a long way and ensure your hard work (literally) pays off.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Birthday princess Libra! It's your season to shine, and shine you will. "All eyes are on you," says Stardust. "[E]njoy the lovely sentiments this month offers you." You're feeling charmed, and all the warmth, luck, and positive attention that comes with the sun being in your sign will inspire you to be your authentic self — and bring joy to the people around you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your work life this year has been lit up, wild, and crazy, and Libra season is no exception — but it'll behoove you to do some relaxing before the sun hits your sign in a month, as that will only rev things up more. "Rest up now to avoid exhaustion at work," advises Stardust. A little bit of slowing down will go a long way — you have the space to make it happen.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

During Libra season, life is good, Sag. You're feeling extra social, and the airy energy is lighting up your fiery, philosophical nature in the just the right way. "Friends are the source of inspiration and guidance now," explains Stardust, so surround yourself with your best mates without abandon. Extroversion can be a tool for your inspiration this season.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you've been a little bored with your job or perhaps just a little worked to the ground after just having left the fellow earth sign Virgo's territory, allow for Libra season to inject some fresh, fun vibes into your workload. "A new project at work is coming your way," predicts Stardust, so prepare to be stimulated by some new, exciting energies.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

With the sun in a fellow high-minded air sign, you're going to be feeling called to get in touch with your higher, more spiritual self. Find conduits in the form of physical activities to connect your mind, body, and spirit. "Commit to a higher minded activity like yoga or meditation," advises Stardust. The channels for this sort of growth and communication are opening.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

"Your power is heightened right now," explains Stardust. "[U]se it wisely." Being assertive isn't always your cup of tea, Pisces, but something within you is ignited during Libra season and you'll feel a little more comfortable in you skin speaking up for what you need. Remember that you have more influence over the world around you than you often think.