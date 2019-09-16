From September 23 to October 22, we'll be in Libra territory, and the air sign will be controlling our love lives from above and beyond. How Libra season 2019 will affect your love life will depend on your zodiac sign. Some signs are incredibly sensitive to Libra energy and will be more drawn to partnerships and pleasure, while other signs might be more concerned with finding a balance between their personal and professional lives, and less interested in hot and heavy as much as they are interested in hearty and balanced. As we transition into the fall season, leaving summer fun and loving in the not-so-distant past, we all have to recalibrate and find a way to keep our love lives warm, while the weather starts to cool down.

Bustle talked to astrologers Lisa Stardust, Danny Larkin and Renee Watt to get the scoop on Libra's romantic influence on each sign, because if you know how the zodiac season will affect you ahead of time, you can prepare yourself. For example, if your sign is going on a pleasure mission all month, you might want to put in some extra hours at the office now, so that you have the room to explore the desires the stars are illuminating for you. And, of course, less exciting versions of that scenario, too. Here's what your love life is going to look like during Libra season, Aka, what kind of mindset you're going to approach cuffing season with:

Aries

"Compromise can be hard for Aries," Larkin says but, Aries, you're going to need to learn how to be more flexible during Libra season or you might run into some issues with your friends and loved ones. "Having to meet someone half way will create drama, because they're not getting 100 percent of what they want," Larkin explains. Of course, if you're an Aries, this is something you want all the time. During Libra season, try to keep this awareness with you as a reminder to be as flexible as possible.

Taurus

Though it can be hard for Taurus to compromise or collaborate at work, Larkin says that finding the will to work with others will make them more efficient at work — which is key during this time. Getting your work done more quickly will leave time and energy for more enjoyable things, outside of the office ~winky face~.

Gemini

Romantically, Larkin says that Geminis are going to feel sexier than usual during this time, but reminds not to let your desires inspire you in the wrong ways. Aka, don't go buy out the whole sex toy store or treat your date to a five star vacation just because you're feeling frisky, remember to be financially responsible, as it will be harder for you not to spend during this time.

Cancer

During Libra season, Larkin warns that "Cancer will need to guard against getting sucked into family drama." They can do this by "maintaining good boundaries and focusing on projects you'e been putting off," in stead of on your living space and and family dynamic. This will leave room for your love life to flourish, but it will take sticking to your boundaries to create space.

Leo

"Express your desires to the object of your affection," Stardust suggests, as "they will be more than willing to reciprocate your flirtations." Aka, now is not the time to be shy about what you want, it's the time to be bold and communicative.

Virgo

According to Stardust, you can expect your confidence levels to go up and down during this time. Be open with yourself, be easy on yourself, and confront these feelings as they occur to overcome it. You don't want to let your passing insecurities get in the way of your love life this month.

Libra

Stardust tells Bustle that "this is the ideal time for you to be open with your feelings," so trust that it's a safe space and express yourself. The things you have been carrying with you are weighing on you more than you realize. Sharing your feelings with your partner, or love interest, will be freeing and also make the two of you closer.

Scorpio

According to Stardust, even though it's early in the season, now is the time to cuddle up with bae under a warm blanket. Scorpios will really benefit from spending some quality cozy time with their loved ones and it will enhance your bond.

Sagittarius

According to Watt, "Sagittarius loves to socialize and Libra season is a great time to go out with friends and maybe even flirt a bit, especially with all the fall festivities." That said, Watt suggests doing everything in moderation and not over-doing anything if you're uncertain about it. Aka, if you're just getting to know someone, make sure you take your time with it and create space in between dates so that have the room for perspective.

Capricorn

"If you’re bringing the office home with you too often, it may be time to look at setting restrictions with yourself on how much time you spend working from home," Watt warns, reminding us that when you're with your partner, you should be as present as possible. Additionally, you’ll want to assess any household chores you share with them and make sure there’s an equal distribution of tasks so as to avoid future resentments, Subtext: if you haven't taken the lead with housecleaning lately, now is a good time to do a deep clean.

Aquarius

Watt tells Bustle that you should be exploring your creative and artistic side during this Libra season. Romantically, this could translate to a couple's art project or home improvement effort, or simply switching it up and trying something totally new. Be creative with your date nights, try a new hobby together and do things that weave something fresh into your dynamic.

Pisces

According to Watt, Libra season is a "good time to take mental notes on who has and hasn’t been a good friend or partner to you lately, that way when Scorpio season rolls around, you can start cutting toxic relationships from your life." So if you're in a toxic, unhealthy or stagnant relationship, that will become very obvious during this time, so pay attention to your partnerships and make sure they're healthy if you're committed to them.