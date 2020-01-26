The 62nd Grammy Awards are here, and with it comes glamorous red carpet looks, over-the-top performances, a whole slew of gold-plated gramophones, and acceptance speeches that can either stir up drama or put you right to sleep. All in all, awards shows are much-anticipated but very long, packed affairs, so it's good to know how long the 2020 Grammy's are going to be, even if you're just watching from the cozy comfort of your own couch.

According to the official website, the 62nd Grammy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at the Los Angeles' STAPLES Center, and will once again be hosted by Alicia Keys. It will broadcast live on CBS and CBS All Access starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Based on past years, the run time is expected to be three hours and 30 minutes. If you want to tune into the red-carpet coverage though, that begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, making the total viewing time six hours and 30 minutes — assuming the speeches don't run over, which they always do! (Whew, if you're throwing a party, probably best to break out the champagne early.)

The Grammy's never releases the actual performance schedule beforehand, as they want people to watch the whole time rather than just tune back in for the big onstage numbers (something I would admittedly do if I could). We do know there's two major mash-ups happening though: "Old Town Road All-Stars" will feature current nominees Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X performing their hit single, joined by BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and others.

The Grammy's are also planning a tribute to producer Ken Ehrlich, and current nominees Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr. and John Legend will be joined by Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and the War And Treaty to perform "I Sing The Body Electric" from the film Fame.

Other musicians set to perform are Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Rosalía, H.E.R., Demi Lovato, Bonnie Raitt, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator and Charlie Wilson. Additionally, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG and Kirk Franklin will perform a tribute to the late Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle.

As for the nominees, this year the field undoubtedly skews younger, as a newer generation of performers deliver the all-star anthems that people can't get enough of. Lizzo leads the pack with a grand total of eight nominations, including all the big categories and Best New Artist. Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, and H.E.R. are all right behind her, much is sure to make Sunday an exciting, star-studded night.