A drugstore favorite whose quality products rarely disappoint, e.l.f Cosmetics is already super easy on your bank account. So when e.l.f.'s 2018 summer sale hit their website, it made their already budget-friendly offerings even cheaper. — so cheap in fact that there are plenty of beauty essentials that cost less than one freaking dollar.

If your makeup stash could use a little sprucing up, now is the time to beef up your stock. E.l.f. is practically giving away makeup must-haves, slashing the prices of select foundations, lippies, shadows, and more to less than $5. But the goodies discounted to a measly few cents are the real jaw-droppers of the summer sale, and they're not too shabby. We're talking winged liner creators, blemish camouflagers, and even the tools that paint them on for the price of pocket change. That means you could potentially restock your entire makeup collection without even breaking out an Andrew Jackson, a totally mind-blowing possibility.

It's just too bad the blowout sale won't last forever. The top-rated beauty that won't break the bank will only be available at such discounted prices temporarily, as the sale is seasonal. But before you heavily sob at the thought of not getting your hands on some cheap AF merch, shop these 21 under $1 essentials while the sale is still in full effect.

1 This Rosy Eyeshadow Quad Courtesy e.l.f.Cosmetics e.l.f.Buy Now All it takes is a few quarters to nab this blush-toned eyeshadow quad. Its labels make it easy to know exactly where to place each pigment for a complete eye look.

2 This Brow Tamer Courtesy e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f.Buy Now Achieve brow perfection with this clear wax pencil that helps tame your most stubborn hairs. Enriched with Vitamin E. it even helps nourish the skin.

4 This Berry Balm Courtesy e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f.Buy Now Perfect for your can't be bothered days, this coconut, grape, and shea butter infused lip tint conditions as it coats your pout with a subtle berry hue.

5.This Complete Lash Kit Courtesy e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f.Buy Now Just when you thought nothing could top the $1 falsies hack, e.l.f puts these lashes that include glue and a storage tray on sale for practically no money.

6 This Essential Tool Courtesy e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f.Buy Now No stash would be complete without a tool for keeping your brows tamed and framed, so snag this brush/comb combo for less than 50 cents.

10 These Handy Applicators Courtesy e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f.Buy Now Always coming in clutch, these double-sided eyeshadow swabs are perfect for smoking out your waterline or adding definition to the crease.

11 This Pout Enhancer Courtesy e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f.Buy Now A tapered lip brush is essential, so why not add this baby to your cart when it's sale price is incredible.

13 This Lipstick Remover Courtesy e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f.Buy Now Whether you stash it in your vanity or keep it in your handbag for on-the-go use, this lipstick remover comes in handy.

15 This Cover-Up Cream Courtesy e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f.Buy Now It's a creamy concealer that covers dark under eyes and hides pesky blemishes for less than a buck. What is there not to love?

16 This Lip Topper Courtesy e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f.Buy Now A berry red that's universally flattering, this lip tint infused with Vitamins A & E, grape seed oil, and jojoba oil for nourishment will beg for your lips to be kissed.

19 These Pore Cleaners Courtesy e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f.Buy Now Rid your pores of debris with these dual-ended applicators that have a loop tool on end to extract and a cotton swab on the end to wipe the area clean.

20 These Budget-Friendly Individuals Courtesy e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. Buy Now If you've always wanted to try applying individual lashes, this is the kit for you. Just in case the experiment goes all wrong, you won't feel like you've wasted your money.