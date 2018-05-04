This year, the Met Gala is gearing up to tackle one of its most controversial themes yet, which means that the fashion on the red carpet is going to memorable and experimental. But how long is the 2018 Met Gala red carpet? You don't have long to watch the edgy and and creative interpretations of this year's theme, so make sure you get settled onto the couch the moment the red carpet starts.

Each year the Met tackles something wildly different when it comes to their exhibit and their iconic fundraiser, spanning everything from honoring Alexander McQueen and his artistic genius, to studying how handmade haute couture and machine-made ready-to-wear intersect in today's times. But this year the museum has decided to go a different direction and delve into religion, and examine how Christianity and fashion have influenced, inspired, and alienated each other throughout the years.

Entitled "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," the exhibit will create a dialogue between fashion and the religious art that is already part of the museum's collections. The purpose of the exhibit is to show religion's enduring influence in today's fashion — whether it's tapped into respectfully or controversially — and will also celebrate how religious garbs are on par with paintings and architecture when it comes to art. People travel the world to see Catholic cathedrals, painting, and sculptures, so why not papal outfits as well?

While the exhibit itself was carefully curated — in fact, it has received the Vatican's seal of approval — there's no telling how the A-listers walking the Met Gala red carpet will interpret the theme. Which is why you won't want to miss it live.

It always lands on the first Monday of May, meaning it will be May 7 this year. While the Gala itself is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City — and the first day of the exhibit — it's also dubbed “fashion’s biggest night out,” which means the outfits are always memorable each year.

But it might be a little tricky to catch if you don't have a cable subscription. E! News will be airing live from the red carpet, and their live stream begins at 6:30 p.m. ET and continues until 9 p.m. ET, so you have about two and a half hours of red carpet fashion. But be warned: People don't always arrive on time, so celebs will be trickling through the whole night. But if you don't want to be glued to your TV until midnight, those are the key hours to watch.

If you don't have cable or access to E! News, you can also watch the red carpet from 7:00 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET on Vogue's Facebook page. So while you might not get the full 2.5 hours, you will still get to peep some of the heaviest hitters arriving on the red carpet at that time (like possibly Beyonce or Rihanna.)

The rest of the Gala isn't televised, since it's only earmarked for fashion's most elite — especially considering that a plate at the Gala costs $30,000 a person! After the invitee makes their way through the red carpet, they then walk through the newly revealed exhibit, and get to peruse it before it's open to the rest of the general public. Afterwards, people mill into the Temple of Dendur — which is inside the Met — and enjoy cocktails, dinner, and dancing. There's a strict no social media policy inside those walls, but that doesn't mean celebs don't sneak in a few selfies from inside. So make sure to keep an eye on your favorite celebs' Instagrams.

This year is sure to be a memorable night, so make sure you're on your couch and streaming the red carpet by 6:30 p.m. ET!