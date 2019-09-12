The new iPhone models are arriving at the end of September, and the hype is real. The Apple event on Tuesday offered up a number of details about the upcoming iPhone 11 models, all of which promise a stronger, faster phone with vastly-improved camera technology, among other selling points. And yes, among all of the fancy new bells and whistles, the iPhone 11 models will all have long battery lives, too.

The three iPhone 11 models are the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 will have a battery life that's up to one hour longer than the iPhone XR. That means up to 26 hours of battery life for talking time, per Apple's breakdown of the XR. Meanwhile, Apple's iPhone 11 specs page says the iPhone 11 battery allows for up to 17 hours of video playback and as many as 65 hours of audio playback.

As for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models, the Pro model battery will offer up to 18 hours of video playback and 65 hours of audio playback, and the Pro Max model battery will offer up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 80 hours of audio playback.

Apple

But it's not just about the battery life capacity on the iPhone 11 models — the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will also come with a charger cable that physically charges your phone faster. As Verge notes, this is the first time in the iPhone's history that Apple is upgrading the charger itself. So not only will your phone have a longer battery life, but the time it takes to charge your phone will decrease as well.

If you're excited about how much time you'd be able to spend playing around on your new iPhone, then the price breakdown for each of the models is worth knowing, too. The iPhone 11 is surprisingly affordable for an iPhone. The 11 model will start at $699, the 11 Pro will start at $999, and the 11 Pro Max will start at $1,099.

And yes, since newer models of iPhones are coming out, that means the older models are about to become more affordable too. Once the new models are out, the iPhone 8's cost will drop to $449 and the iPhone XR cost will drop to $599, according to Apple. For what it's worth, the battery lives for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone XR are 14 hours and 25 hours, respectively, of talking time.

There are also payment structures for those who want to trade in their older iPhones. You can trade in your iPhone 8 Plus for the iPhone 11 and pay $399, or $17/month; you can trade in your iPhone X for an iPhone 11 Pro and pay $599, or $25/month; and you can trade in an iPhone X for an iPhone 11 Pro Max and pay $699, or $29 per month.

There are tons of incredible features that are going to be available on all three iPhone 11 models, and some features that will only be available on the Pro or Pro Max models. If you're worried about which model to choose, you can learn more about the differences between the three iPhone 11 models so that you can make your most informed purchase decision.