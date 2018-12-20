Yes, the 2018 midterms just happened, but the Democratic Party is already gearing up for the 2020 presidential primaries. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced how many Democratic primary debates there will be — making it clear that it's going to be a very long campaign.

As the DNC announced on Thursday, there will be a grand total of 12 Democratic primary debates. Six will take place in 2019, and the last six will happen in 2020 — with the final one slated for April 2020, just over six months out from the presidential election and only two months before the Democratic convention, as CNN reported.

"We will likely have a large field of candidates. ... We expect that large field, and we welcome that large field," said Tom Perez, chair of the DNC, in a press call. "Accommodating a large field of such qualified candidates is a first-class challenge to have."

So far, there are many Democrats considering a run for president, but no one has come out publicly to say that they are definitely running. Democratic voters will certainly have a wide range of choices to take into account, though, on just about every front. As The Washington Post discussed, even just the "top tier" of potential candidates — as in, those coming in with significant name recognition and respect already built up — includes former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and Rep. Beto O'Rourke. However, there are likely to be more than a dozen serious contenders even beyond them.

You won't have to wait that long for the field to shape up, as the first debate is scheduled for just about six months from now, in June 2019, as NPR wrote. By then, anyone who's serious about running will have to already be in the race.

According to Perez, the goals of the debate are "making sure every candidate gets a fair shake and making sure voters across America have an amble opportunity to get to know the women and men seeking the nomination of our party." He explained that they'd already decided not to have the debate set up that the GOP used for their large field of candidates before the 2016 election. The Republican Party relied on polling to divide the candidates, putting the less popular candidates into smaller debates that happened before the primetime debates and drew much less attention.

Instead of dividing candidates that way, the DNC will split the candidates into two groups randomly and then hold two separate events on consecutive nights, as The Daily Beast explained.

"Drawing lots strikes me as the fairest way to make sure everyone gets a fair shake," Perez said in the press call, according to NBC News.

More to come...