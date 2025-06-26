Rihanna Hid Her Baby Bump In Savage x Fenty Lingerie

Rihanna is known for her excellent maternity style, which she displayed once again before the Met Gala in May. She announced she was pregnant with her third child by showing off her baby bump in Miu Miu, before going to the Gala in Marc Jacobs. However, the entrepreneur and singer is also a pro at hiding a pregnancy before she’s ready to reveal it to the world.

For one of her recent Savage x Fenty campaigns, RiRi cleverly posed in ways that shielded her stomach. “It’s me playing ‘hide the baby bump’ whole shoot!” she captioned the post. In the newest ad for her loungewear line, she was up to her usual tricks once again. But given the lingerie she was wearing, RiRi didn’t need too much help distracting fans from her bump.

Rihanna’s Violet Lingerie

For her latest Savage x Fenty campaign, Rihanna wore the brand’s Soft N Savage Lace Demi Bra in Purple Fleur, which features convertible straps and lace panels on the back and side.

Instagram / Savage x Fenty

In the next photo, she showed off her matching Lacy Cheeky Panty, which features soft purple lace all over, complete with a subtle logo charm. She accessorized her look with metallic violet pointed-toe pumps, proving that heels are versatile and work in all settings — even on a bed.

Instagram / Savage x Fenty

Rihanna’s Bump-Hiding Undies

In her previous campaign, Rihanna once again hid her bump, this time donning a mosaic bra with a purple and orange floral print. She also wore matching high-waisted panties, featuring unlined lace and a dainty bow at the center.

She paired her set with cozier footwear, wearing a pair of orange jelly open-toe sandals. RiRi might be one of the most stylish celebrities we have, but she’ll always prioritize her comfort first.