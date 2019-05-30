On Tuesday, Planned Parenthood said that it feared the only abortion clinic in Missouri may shut down if the state didn't renew its license. If that happens, Missouri may become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the Roe v. Wade decision. Given such circumstances, you may be wondering how many abortion clinics there are in your state.

Over the years, researchers have shown how crucial these clinics are to women's health care. On Wednesday, physician Colleen McNicholas, who performs abortions, told Elle about the dangers of shutting abortion clinics down. Without proper clinics available, pregnant people turn to self-induced abortions that can cause extreme physical trauma, McNicholas warned.

Furthermore, The Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health care research organization, detailed the negative effects various abortion clinic regulations can have on pregnant people seeking care. Waiting periods spanning 24 to 72 hours, for instance, can end up causing severe mental and financial stress on them.

To be clear, no federal finances go toward paying for abortions in such centers. The Hyde Amendment prohibits any sort of federal funding for abortions. If you're interested, you can learn more about the 1976 federal provision and how it impacts women across the country.

It's important to note that at this moment, abortion is legal in all 50 states in America. However, in many cases, the issue is related to actually finding a clinic that can facilitate an abortion. Over the years, the number of abortion clinics in America has dwindled, CNN reported. In 1996, America had 452 abortion clinics. By 2005, the country had 381 facilities. In 2014, which is the latest year of available research from Guttmacher, the number of abortion clinics came down to 272.

The list below can give you a clear picture on where your state stands when it comes to abortion access.

Alaska: 3 Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to the Guttmacher Institute in 2018, there were eight "abortion-providing facilities" (though it doesn't specify any further than that) in Alaska. It added that three of them were clinics. Business Insider reiterated the statistic in 2017. The research center added that Alaska is one of those states where pre-abortion counseling is mandatory and often used to discourage women from getting an abortion.

Colorado: 21 There are 21 abortion clinics in Colorado, the Guttmacher Institute detailed in 2018. In some cases, progressive groups in the state, like the pro-choice group ProgressNow Colorado, have put up signs letting people know Colorado respects a person's right to a safe and judgment-free abortion.

Connecticut: 25 There are 25 abortion clinics in the state of Connecticut, according to a Guttmacher Institute report from 2018.

Delaware: 3 Residents in Delaware have access to three abortion clinics in the state, Guttmacher Institute reported in 2018.

District of Columbia: 5 The District of Columbia has five abortion clinics, according to the research center's 2018 tally.

Florida: 71 The Guttmacher Institute reported in 2018 that there are 71 abortion clinics in Florida.

Hawaii: 4 There are four abortion clinics in Hawaii, according to Guttmacher Institute's 2018 tally.

Idaho: 3 There are only three abortion clinics in Idaho, according to The Guttmacher Institute in 2018.

Indiana: 9 Indiana has nine abortion clinics, the Guttmacher Institute reported in 2018.

Iowa: 12 Charles McQuillan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Iowa has 12 abortion-providing clinics, the Guttmacher Institute stated in 2018.

Kansas: 4 There are only four abortion clinics in Kansas, per the Guttmacher Institute's research in 2018.

Kentucky: 1 In Kentucky, ACLU reported in 2018 that there is only one abortion clinic.

Louisiana: 3 There are three abortion clinics in Louisiana, according to the ACLU in 2018.

Maryland: 25 Maryland has 25 abortion clinics, according to Guttmacher Institute's research in 2018.

Massachusetts: 14 Massachusetts has 14 abortion clinics in its state, according to Guttmacher Institute in 2018.

Michigan: 20 In 2018, the Guttmacher Institute reported that there are 20 clinics that provide abortion in Michigan.

Minnesota: 6 Astrid Riecken/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Guttmacher Institute reported in 2018 Minnesota has six abortion clinics.

Mississippi: 1 Charles McQuillan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Mississippi, where a six-week abortion ban passed in March, has only one abortion clinic in its state, per CNN. The law may take effect on July 1, however the Center for Reproductive Rights has challenged it in court and plans to delay its enactment, USA Today reported.

Missouri: 1 Missouri has only one abortion clinic, the Guttmacher Institute reported in 2018. As previously mentioned, it's in danger of closing if the state doesn't renew its license.

Montana: 5 Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images Montana has five abortion clinics, according to Guttmacher Institute in 2018.

Nebraska: 3 Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to Guttmacher Institute in 2018, Nebraska has three abortion clinics.

Nevada: 8 Nevada has eight abortion clinics in its state, according to The Guttmacher Institute in 2018.

New Hampshire: 4 There are four clinics that facilitate abortion in New Hampshire, per Guttmacher Institute in 2018.

New Jersey: 41 New Jersey has 41 abortion clinics, according to The Guttmacher Institute in 2018.

New Mexico: 9 The Guttmacher Institute reported in 2018 that there are nine abortion clinics in New Mexico.

New York: 95 The state of New York has 95 abortion clinics, the Guttmacher Institute calculated in 2018.

North Dakota: 1 There is only one clinic that provides the procedure in North Dakota, per CNN.

Oklahoma: 3 Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images Oklahoma has only three abortion clinics, per Guttmacher Institute in 2018.

Pennsylvania: 20 There are 20 abortion clinics in Pennsylvania, the Guttmacher Institute reported in 2018.

Rhode Island: 3 The Guttmacher Institute stated in 2018 that there are only three abortion clinics in Rhode Island.

South Carolina: 3 In 2018, Guttmacher Institute reported that South Carolina has three abortion clinics in total.

South Dakota: 1 According to CNN in 2019, there is only one abortion clinic in South Dakota.

Utah: 2 The Guttmacher Institute stated in 2018 that Utah has only two clinics that facilitate the procedure.

Vermont: 6 Vermont has six abortion clinics, according to the research center in 2018.

Washington: 33 Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images News/Getty Images The state of Washington has 33 abortion clinics, according to Guttmacher's 2018 calculations.

Wisconsin: 4 Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images News/Getty Images Wisconsin has four abortion clinics at the state level, per Guttmacher Institute in 2018.