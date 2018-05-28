Since being offered (and later robbed of) the final rose on Arie's season of The Bachelor, it's Becca Kufrin's turn to decide which lucky contestants are awarded a flower on Monday nights. Each of the most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have resulted in especially tearful and dramatic endings — so it seems that viewers, and Becca especially, are due for a "happily ever after" moment. Now, 28 men ranging in age and background have signed up to give her just that — and it turns out that Becca's Bachelorette season has so many athletes competing for her heart.

One of the most entertaining parts of watching The Bachelorette is scanning the bottom-left corner of the screen during each contestant's interviews to see what occupation is listed under their names. Without fail, each season usually features a handful of "small business owners," "personal trainers," and the like, but it seems that this season will debut a fair share of established athletes. While most of them may not play professionally full-time, it's worth noting — for Becca's sake, of course — who has dedicated a portion of their lives to refining an athletic skill — whether that's on the field, on the ice, in the pool, or elsewhere. Here are the jocks of Season 14.

Blake

Better known as the guy with the horse from his introduction with Becca on After The Final Rose, Blake was a high school and collegiate athlete, according to his official bio on ABC's website. He played football for Hastings College in Nebraska, according to his LinkedIn, and by the looks of his Instagram, he remains a pretty passionate fan of the sport.

Chase

Harry How/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Chase was another of the three contestants to meet Becca on live TV before the season's premiere, and he made a good first impression. "I'm ecstatic to be here. I can't wait to go on this journey and adventure with you," he told Becca. He now works as a VP in advertising, but he comes from a stellar collegiate baseball career. He played as the third baseman for the University of South Carolina in two College World Series, according to his bio for the show.

Christian

Christian is a natural athlete, according to his bio on ABC's site. He played semi-professional soccer in the U.S. after moving from Mexico with his mom when he was three. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire from the sport after being injured. Either he's a pretty private guy or he's following the show's rules to keep his life a secret pretty strictly, because not much evidence of his soccer career is easily accessible online.

Christon

Fernando Leon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christon Staples slam dunked his way to becoming a Harlem Globetrotter. He was tired of the hum-drum of corporate work, and inquired with the team on a whim, according to his bio on the show. Soon enough, he was traveling and performing for audiences everywhere with some of the most talented athletes in the country. His bio also says he "hopes finding love with the Bachelorette will be a lay-up."

Clay

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

One of the only active professional athletes to grace the show with their presence, Clay Harbor is currently a tight end for the New Orleans Saints of the NFL, but he's on the injured reserve list, per Elite Daily.

Colton

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The Bachelorette won't be Colton Underwood's first time in the public eye for the sake of love. He's known for his public pursuit of Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, but things didn't end up working out between them, obviously. According to his official bio on ABC's website, the former NFL tight end has taken up charity work post-football.

Connor

Now a dedicated fitness coach and model, Connor spent the year following his graduation from University of Tampa playing for the rookie-league affiliate of the Atlanta Braves as an outfielder, according to the official site of Minor League Baseball. That just might mean he can hit the ball out of the park with Becca.

Here's to hoping these guys can score a goal — or whatever it is they do — to win Becca's heart, because everyone knows, after everything she's been through, she deserves it.