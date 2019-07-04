That frenemy who comes around every few months to upend your life is back just in time to make your summer plans go sideways. Yep, Mercury retrograde begins July 7 in Cancer and will make things bajiggity through July 31 before it ends in Leo. If you want to prepare for this planetary backspin ahead of time, then you're going to want to know how Mercury retrograde summer 2019 will affect you, based on your zodiac sign. While Mercury retrograde is always met with moans and groans, this particular backward boogie might be a little easier than usual. Hallelujah!

"Cancer is not an especially challenging place for Mercury. While Mercury will still be going against the normal flow and wandering down side roads and alleyways, you may actually have to look for the classic problems in communication, commerce, and movement. Rather than outward events, miscommunications are more likely subjective disagreements or matters of taste — so don’t make any one-size-fits-all assumptions," Astrologer Gary Canton explained on Astrology.com.

Phew! This is a major relief. However, easier doesn't necessarily mean problem free. It's still important to proceed with caution. Per the usual, don't sign any contracts, make any commitments, or initiate big changes. Mercury retrograde summer 2019 will affect everyone differently, and here's how it will affect you based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle The leader of the zodiac, Aries often sets public trends for others to follow. However, according to Caton, Mercury retrograde 2019 is all about looking inward. Rams are encouraged to spend some time in self examination. Identify where you can slow your roll in order to avoid making hasty decisions you'll regret later.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus, your stubborn nature can sometimes cause you to be passive aggressive. Because everyone experiences more communication kerfuffles than usual during Mercury retrograde, resit the urge to stay silent when important things need to be discussed. This will help stop misunderstandings before they start.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini, you're often known as the social butterfly of the zodiac. However, according to AstroFame, you're going to find your inner introvert during Mercury retrograde 2019. If you suddenly lose your motivation to flit from one summer party to the next, don't be alarmed. No, you haven't lost your mojo. Use this time to relax and recharge.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer, because Mercury is retrograde in your sign, you could find yourself becoming more emotional than usual. If it's been a while since you had a good cry, now is the time for an emotional release. Just make sure you spend some time identifying what's making you teary so you don't emotionally throw up all over a stranger at Starbucks.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo, you're always the life of the party, and it's no secret you like to take center stage. During Mercury retrograde 2019, it's time to fade into the background for a bit. "This particular retrograde is a perfect time for you to get away from it all, dear Leo," Caton advised. "Rather than fun in the sun, a quiet retreat with a spiritual focus can recharge your batteries to a fullness you haven’t felt in a while."

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo, everyone knows you like things organized and orderly. Mercury retrograde 2019 is going to test your patience big time. Prepare for chaos, embrace discomfort, and accept that despite your carefully laid plans, everything could go sideways. This is an ideal time to develop tolerance for change. Resistance is futile.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Balance-seeking Libra, Mercury retrograde 2019 is going to force you to drop your everything-is-wonderful-and-beautiful facade. You might feel naked as others realize your life isn't as perfect as it appears on social media. Use this time to get real and accept that you're a work in progress.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio, during Mercury retrograde 2019 you're going to have to accept that you can't control everything. Your retro experience is going to be full of ups and downs. Think of it like one of those TV shows where you think you know what's going on only to have the rug pulled out from under you in the final two minutes. While it might be unsettling, it's best to just go with the flow until Mercury turns direct.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius, Mercury retrograde 2019 is a time of opportunity for you. Use your intuition to suss out what's motivating others. "The added capital could seriously enhance your reputation, so try to make sure you’re doing everything you need to in order to make the process work," Caton advised. "Consider multiple consults with someone who can peer into hidden realms for an extra advantage."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn, you could end up losing your cool during Mercury retrograde 2019. As the hardest-working sign of the zodiac, it's hella frustrating for you when things go sideways. Rather than blow your top every time something goes wrong, prepare yourself for communication problems, tech failures, and travel delays ahead of time. This will help you refrain from yelling at the customer service rep when your flight is canceled.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius, Mercury retrograde 2019 is going to reveal that your habit of going for instant gratification over long-term rewards isn't necessarily serving you well. Take some time over the next four weeks to do some planning for the future instead of always opting for right now.