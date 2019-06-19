The days are long, the nights are balmy, the sun is shinin', and, oh — Mercury retrograde summer 2019 is, unfortunately, right around the corner. And as usual, there's very much nothing we can do other than sit back, buckle our seatbelts, and set a one-minute delay on our sent e-mails to ensure we have time to cancel them out before blasting a typo-ridden mess to our colleagues. Mercury's upcoming backward stroll of mayhem begins on July 7, and will rage on all the way through the end of the month, until July 31, when it finally stations direct again.

In case you weren't aware, three to four times a year Mercury appears (from our vantage point on Earth) to move backwards on its elliptical, and this is what we call a retrograde. During this transit astrologically, it's believed that we feel the affects of the planet's movements in our personal lives, too. Since Mercury is the planet that rules over communication, traveling, and new technology, it's those areas of our lives in particular that are going feel discombobulated during the backspin. Think things like traffic jams, broken phones, typo-ridden e-mails, you name it.

But before you freak out, know that Mercury retrograde isn't taking the blender to everyone's lives equally. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shed some light on how this transit is going to affect each of us differently. "Mercury retrograde is delivering minor punches to certain signs, which will serve as a cosmic reprieve," she shares, "while others are running in circles." This can definitely be a dizzying transit for many of us, but thankfully, depending on your astrological birth chart (and whether you choose to work with or against Mercury's retrograding energy), it doesn't have to be so rough.

No one's immune to Mercury's drama, but some signs will slide through the three and a half week journey with less battle scars than others. Here are the lucky zodiac signs that Mercury retrograde summer 2019 will affect the least.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Retrogrades are infamous for their ability to drag old flames out from the abyss — but in this case, Aries, you'll actually be in the driver's seat. "An old crush may reappear in your life," warns Stardust, "but you have the chance to control the outcome of the relationship this time around." Take the reigns, but stay aware of the fact that not all flings are built to last.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Mercury retrograde may clog up the pipes when it comes to scheduling and such, but that isn't going to stop you from being your usual social self, Libra, "Old friends may pay a pay you a stories visit, making you all reminisce about the good old days," shares Stardust. Allow yourself to slow down, be flexible, and enjoy the company of some special people from your past.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Retrogrades are an ideal time to spend reflecting on yourself, your path, and your current journey — and you're fully equipped to do so now, Sag. "You will be inclined to question your innermost philosophies, which isn’t out of character for your truth seeking sentiments," explains Stardust. Don't overbook yourself and allow space in your schedule for downtime to explore these thoughts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's not always easy for you to let go of control, Cap, but with Mercury retrograde taking the reigns, you'll find that relenting to the flow and allowing yourself extra flexibility will actually feel good. "Known for setting boundaries with others, you may loosen up the limits and structures you impose on relationships," says Stardust. Let go of the need to be in charge and watch your relationships bloom.