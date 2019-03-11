If February was a quiet month for you, that's great — because March may not be exactly the same. On Mar. 5, Mercury went retrograde for the first time in 2019, and no matter how much we all may have tried to prepare ourselves, no one was ready for how rough this retrograde has been. The planet Mercury rules communication, travel, and data, which means that all of these things can be affected by the retrograde period. But can Mercury retrograde affect your sleep as well?

When Mercury goes retrograde, the planet slows down, and because of that, it appears to be moving backwards from here on Earth. It isn't, because that would be a whole other issue, but the slowing down is enough to cause some serious chaos here on our planet. Mercury retrograde typically makes conversations harder than they need to be (think the possibility for more confrontation than necessary), messes with travel plans (delays and cancellations feel like they're more common during this time), and is generally a bad time to make any kind of big decisions or sign any contracts (you're not exactly in the right frame of mind).

But aside from all of these frustrations, Mercury retrograde is also a time to step back from things for a bit and go through a rewind period. Instead of trying to move forward by doing something new or taking some big step in a different direction, you should pause and take a review of your life so far. Think about what's been going on with you, how you've been feeling, and how your relationships have been. It sounds a little slow and unnecessary, but actually, this is the positive side of Mercury retrograde: it helps you breathe in the middle of your normally fast-paced life.

All of that said, does it also affect the quality of sleep you'll get? It might seem like two totally different things, but actually, this retrograde period can leave you feeling more tired than usual, mainly because Mercury retrograde affects your mind in a big way. The retrograde period can make you feel more emotional and restless than usual, which can make it harder for you to get a good night's sleep. It's possible that during the retrograde period, you'll feel more stressed and anxious than you usually do, and that can definitely have a negative impact on your sleeping patterns.

It also doesn't help that this Mercury retrograde is happening during Pisces season. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who said, "Mercury retrograde can make people extra exhausted, especially in Pisces. Pisces is a meditative sign that makes its natives want to slip into relaxation. When Mercury is in Pisces, the way we think and act becomes slower and weighed down from the watery energy. Mercury retrograde in Pisces can make our minds extra fertile with imagination, and paired with the other energies, we will feel tired and in need of sleep."

So, how can you handle something like this? The best thing to do is to embrace the vibes of Mercury retrograde and really hit pause on your life for a second. Reflect, step back, and allow yourself to just focus on you — but also, make time for extra sleep! If Mercury retrograde is going to try to mess with your sleep, try to be on top of it by giving yourself extra sleep to begin with.

You can also try some little tricks that will help you sleep and help you get through this retrograde period. One great one is meditating, which is ideal for this Mercury retrograde in Pisces — it will help you deal with the emotions and thoughts running through your brain. Another idea is being sure to focus on self-care and doing the things that make you happy. It's just another way to put your mind at ease. Good luck out there! And don't worry, it's only a three-week period, and then things will (hopefully) go back to normal.